Barratt half-year profit rises slightly; demand stays strong

UK homebuilder Barratt Developments Plc reported a nearly 1% rise in half-year interim profit on Wednesday, boosted by persistent housing demand as homebuyers sought larger homes suited for remote working and benefited from low mortgage rates.

Britain's largest housebuilder said pretax profit for the six months ended Dec. 31 was 432.6 million pounds ($586.30 million), compared with 430.2 million pounds a year earlier.

($1 = 0.7378 pounds)

