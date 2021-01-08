Barratt Developments may resume dividend after solid H1

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PAUL CHILDS

UK's biggest homebuilder Barratt Developments said on Friday it expects to resume dividends next month, after posting a 14.3% rise in forward sales for the first half as demand rebounded from COVID-19 lockdown lows.

Jan 8 (Reuters) - UK's biggest homebuilder Barratt Developments BDEV.L said on Friday it expects to resume dividends next month, after posting a 14.3% rise in forward sales for the first half as demand rebounded from COVID-19 lockdown lows.

The company, which has operations in England, Scotland and Wales, reported total forward sales of 13,588 homes for the period ended Dec. 31, from 11,885 last year.

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong and Priyanshi Mandhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

((Priyanshi.Mandhan@thomsonreuters.com; +91 9650985606;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters