Barratt Developments may resume dividend after solid H1

Jan 8 (Reuters) - UK's biggest homebuilder Barratt Developments BDEV.L said on Friday it expects to resume dividends next month, after posting a 14.3% rise in forward sales for the first half as demand rebounded from COVID-19 lockdown lows.

The company, which has operations in England, Scotland and Wales, reported total forward sales of 13,588 homes for the period ended Dec. 31, from 11,885 last year.

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong and Priyanshi Mandhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

