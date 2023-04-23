Barratt Developments (LSE:BDEV) Price Target Increased by 5.92% to 542.91

The average one-year price target for Barratt Developments (LSE:BDEV) has been revised to 542.91 / share. This is an increase of 5.92% from the prior estimate of 512.58 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 444.40 to a high of 696.15 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 12.68% from the latest reported closing price of 481.80 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 268 funds or institutions reporting positions in Barratt Developments. This is a decrease of 15 owner(s) or 5.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BDEV is 0.16%, an increase of 23.24%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.38% to 166,581K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 46,871K shares representing 4.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 43,983K shares, representing an increase of 6.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BDEV by 30.42% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,179K shares representing 1.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,582K shares, representing a decrease of 3.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BDEV by 8.95% over the last quarter.

FINVX - Fidelity Series International Value Fund holds 8,505K shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,156K shares, representing an increase of 4.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BDEV by 0.24% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 7,612K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,582K shares, representing an increase of 0.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BDEV by 7.09% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 5,557K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,531K shares, representing an increase of 0.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BDEV by 9.56% over the last quarter.

See all Barratt Developments regulatory filings.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.