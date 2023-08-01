Barratt Developments (LSE:BDEV) Price Target Decreased by 7.39% to 520.39

The average one-year price target for Barratt Developments (LSE:BDEV) has been revised to 520.39 / share. This is an decrease of 7.39% from the prior estimate of 561.89 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 395.92 to a high of 790.65 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 13.95% from the latest reported closing price of 456.70 / share.

Barratt Developments Maintains 7.86% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 7.86%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 277 funds or institutions reporting positions in Barratt Developments. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 2.97% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BDEV is 0.18%, an increase of 7.75%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.56% to 167,973K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 26,721K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 46,871K shares, representing a decrease of 75.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BDEV by 33.49% over the last quarter.

FINVX - Fidelity Series International Value Fund holds 15,580K shares representing 1.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,505K shares, representing an increase of 45.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BDEV by 99.19% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,175K shares representing 1.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,179K shares, representing a decrease of 0.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BDEV by 10.81% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 7,677K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,612K shares, representing an increase of 0.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BDEV by 12.58% over the last quarter.

TEMFX - Templeton Foreign Fund holds 6,752K shares representing 0.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,457K shares, representing an increase of 33.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BDEV by 62.95% over the last quarter.

