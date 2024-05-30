News & Insights

Barramundi Group Reschedules Key Financial Dates

May 30, 2024 — 04:14 am EDT

Barramundi Group Ltd. (DE:95Z) has released an update.

Barramundi Group Ltd. has announced the postponement of its 2023 Annual Report due to additional time needed for corporate restructuring, resulting in a rescheduled Annual General Meeting for 27th August 2024. The financial calendar also outlines key dates for the 2024 financial year, including half-yearly and quarterly reports, and the 2025 Annual General Meeting.

