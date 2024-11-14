Barramundi Group Announces Upcoming AGM Details

Barramundi Group Ltd. (DE:95Z) has released an update.

Barramundi Group Ltd. has scheduled its Annual General Meeting for November 28, 2024, to be held electronically. Shareholders can participate via a live webcast or audio stream and must register in advance. Key agenda items include the adoption of financial statements, re-election of directors, and authorization for share issuance.

