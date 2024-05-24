Baronsmead Venture Trust’s Strategic Share Buyback

Baronsmead Venture (GB:BVT) has released an update.

Baronsmead Venture Trust PLC has announced the purchase of 1,334,734 of its own shares on May 24, 2024, with the intent of holding these shares in treasury. Following the transaction, the total number of Ordinary Shares in issue and the Total Voting Rights have been updated. The company’s share repurchase reflects its ongoing efforts to manage capital and provide value to shareholders.

