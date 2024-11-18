Baronsmead Venture Trust PLC Buys Back Shares

Baronsmead Venture (GB:BVT) has released an update.

Baronsmead Venture Trust PLC has repurchased 2,140,447 of its own shares at 52.22 pence each, holding them in treasury. This transaction adjusts the total voting rights, leaving 384,738,210 shares in circulation. Investors may view this as a strategic move to manage share supply and potentially influence stock value.

