Baronsmead Second Venture Trust Buys Back Own Shares

November 18, 2024 — 01:22 pm EST

Baronsmead Second Venture (GB:BMD) has released an update.

Baronsmead Second Venture Trust PLC has repurchased 2,616,762 of its own ordinary shares at 54.72 pence each, which will be held in treasury. This transaction impacts the total voting rights, leaving 393,566,913 shares in issue after excluding those held in treasury. Such strategic moves can influence stock prices and investor interest.

