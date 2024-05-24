Baronsmead Second Venture Buys Back Shares

Baronsmead Second Venture (GB:BMD) has released an update.

Baronsmead Second Venture Trust PLC has bought back 1,405,663 of its own shares at 55.64 pence each, with the intention of holding these shares in treasury. Following the transaction, the total number of ordinary shares issued and the total voting rights of the company have been updated to reflect the new amounts. This strategic move aims to optimize the company’s capital structure and potentially support the share price.

