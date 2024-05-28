Baron Oil Chairman Buys 30M Shares

Baron Oil (GB:BOIL) has released an update.

Baron Oil Plc has announced that Gerry Aherne, the company’s Independent Non-Executive Chairman, has purchased 30 million ordinary shares, representing about 0.12% of the firm’s voting rights. This substantial acquisition, made at a price of 0.0676 pence per share, signals a notable investment by a key member of the company’s leadership on the London Stock Exchange, AIM.

