Barnwell Industries Names Craig Hopkins As New CEO

(RTTNews) - Oil and natura gas company Barnwell Industries, Inc. (BRN) Tuesday said the current CEO, Alexander Kinzler will serve the company as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, and will also be Executive Chairman of the Company's Board of Directors. Subsequently, Barnwell named Craig Hopkins as its new Chief Executive Officer effective April 1, 2024.

Hopkins, who joined Barnwell affiliate Octavian Oil Ltd. in 2017, and Barnwell of Canada (BOC) in 2020, currently serves as the President of Octavian and as President and Chief Operating Officer of BOC.

Before joining Octavian and BOC, Hopkins has held senior roes in various energy companies including Talisman Energy, Aspect Energy, Atlas Energy, and Crestar Energy.

"With our stated plan to streamline our operations and sharpen our focus on our natural gas and oil assets, now is the right time to elevate Craig into the CEO role," said Kinzler.

