Barnwell Industries, Inc. Sells Water Resources International, Inc. for $1.05 Million to Focus on Oil and Gas Operations

Barnwell Industries sold Water Resources International for $1,050,000 to streamline operations and focus on oil and gas investments.

Barnwell Industries, Inc. announced the sale of its subsidiary Water Resources International, Inc. for $1,050,000 as part of its strategy to streamline operations and focus on its oil and gas business. Water Resources, which specializes in groundwater resource development, generated approximately $3.16 million in revenue over the past year. The proceeds from the sale will be used for general corporate purposes, particularly to reinvest in oil and gas operations, and are expected to improve Barnwell’s financial position. CEO Craig D. Hopkins emphasized that this sale was a significant strategic objective aimed at reducing costs and simplifying the company's structure.

Potential Positives

The sale of Water Resources for $1,050,000 provides Barnwell with immediate capital that can be redirected towards its oil and gas operations, enhancing potential growth.

This transaction aims to streamline operations and reduce general and administrative expenses, further improving operational efficiency and financial health.

The divestiture simplifies Barnwell’s equity story, allowing investors to focus on significant opportunities in the company’s core oil and natural gas business.

The absence of bank debt strengthens the company's financial position, making it more resilient in the face of market fluctuations.

Potential Negatives

The sale of Water Resources International resulted in the divestiture of a business segment generating over $3 million in revenue, which could impact the company's overall revenue and diversification.

The announcement indicates a potential cost-cutting strategy that includes transitioning personnel and reducing the company's presence in Hawaii, which may lead to job losses and impact local operations.

The focus on the oil and natural gas business raises concerns about the sustainability and volatility of energy markets, especially in light of recent shifts toward renewable energy sources.

FAQ

What subsidiary did Barnwell Industries sell?

Barnwell Industries sold its wholly owned subsidiary, Water Resources International, Inc.

How much was the sale of Water Resources for?

The sale of Water Resources was for $1,050,000.

What will the proceeds from the sale be used for?

The proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, primarily to reinvest in oil and gas operations.

How will the sale impact Barnwell's operations?

The sale simplifies operations and allows Barnwell to focus on its oil and natural gas business.

What revenues did the divested business generate?

The divested business generated approximately $3,162,000 in revenues for the trailing twelve months ending December 31, 2024.

HONOLULU, March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSE American: BRN) (“Barnwell” or the “Company”) today announced the sale of its wholly owned subsidiary, Water Resources International, Inc. (“Water Resources”), a deep drilling and well pumping specialist in the exploration and development of groundwater resources for government, commercial and private clients in Hawaii, for $1,050,000. Proceeds from the sale will be used for general corporate purposes, with a focus towards reinvestment in the Company’s oil and gas operations. Revenues from the divested business, which was represented as the Company’s Contract Drilling segment, totaled approximately $3,162,000 for the trailing-twelve-months ended December 31, 2024.







Strategic Rationale







This transaction represents a further step in Barnwell’s plan for streamlining its holding company operations, simplifying its corporate and accounting structure. This transaction will allow Barnwell’s Board to proceed with its plans to meaningfully decrease general and administrative expenses and public company costs, including implementing such steps as transitioning personnel to Calgary or elsewhere, reducing the Company’s legacy footprint in Hawaii.





The sale of Water Resources simplifies the equity story for Barnwell as investors will be able to focus on the significant opportunities the Company has identified in its oil and natural gas business. The combination of the proceeds from the sale of Water Resources and anticipated holding company savings also further improves Barnwell’s financial position and balance sheet, which has no bank debt.







Management Commentary







Mr. Craig D. Hopkins, Chief Executive Officer of Barnwell, commented, “The sale of Water Resources was an important strategic objective set by the Board of Directors that took significant time and effort to achieve. I am pleased that the current management team was able work collaboratively to deliver on this important initiative to streamline our business, reduce fixed cost, and focus on higher return opportunities.”







The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.