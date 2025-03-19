Barnwell Industries, Inc. Clarifies Executive Chairman Alex Kinzler's Position Against Ned Sherwood's Consent Solicitation

Alex Kinzler opposes Sherwood’s consent solicitation, urging shareholders to ignore Sherwood's blue consent card.

Alex Kinzler, Executive Chairman of Barnwell Industries, Inc., has publicly rejected Ned Sherwood's Consent Solicitation, clarifying that he submitted a consent card solely to initiate the required solicitation period and not in support of Sherwood's takeover attempt. The press release rebuts misleading statements made by Sherwood, who is seeking to replace Barnwell's entire Board without offering any premium to shareholders. Kinzler and the existing Board urge shareholders to disregard any blue consent cards sent by Sherwood, emphasizing that his actions pose a risk to their investments.

Barnwell Industries clarifies that Alex Kinzler does not support Ned Sherwood's misleading consent solicitation, reinforcing the company's position against a potentially disruptive takeover.

The press release emphasizes the importance of safeguarding shareholder value by urging shareholders to disregard Sherwood's consent solicitation, which offers no premium.

Kinzler's action of submitting a consent for one share is framed as a necessary procedural step rather than support for Sherwood, which could help strengthen investor confidence in Barnwell's leadership.

Potential shareholder confusion could arise from the contradictory communications between Alex Kinzler and Ned Sherwood, which may undermine investor confidence in the company's leadership and its direction.

The press release emphasizes that Sherwood's actions are described as "costly and distracting," indicating potential financial implications for Barnwell as it defends against the solicitation, which may affect overall business performance.

The statement that shareholders are at risk of losing their investment value adds to concerns about the company's stability and could deter new investments or affect current shareholder sentiment.

What is Alex Kinzler's position on Sherwood's consent solicitation?

Alex Kinzler does not support Sherwood's consent solicitation and is defending Barnwell against it.

Should shareholders ignore the blue consent card?

Yes, shareholders are urged to discard any blue consent card sent by Sherwood.

What are the risks mentioned in the press release?

The risks include potential claims by the Sherwood Group and uncertainties surrounding Barnwell's business strategy.

What action did Kinzler take regarding Sherwood's solicitation?

Kinzler submitted a consent for one share to begin the 60-day solicitation period but does not support Sherwood.

Where can I find more information about the participants in the consent solicitation?

Detailed information about participants can be found in Barnwell's proxy statement and SEC filings.

Alex Kinzler does NOT support Sherwood's Consent Solicitation













Consent Submitted by Alex Kinzler for One Share Required to Commence Consent Solicitation













Urges Shareholders to Ignore and Discard any Blue Consent Solicitation Card









HONOLULU, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSE American: BRN) ("Barnwell" or the "Company") today corrected the record regarding Ned Sherwood's highly misleading statements made in connection with his attempt to take over Barnwell without paying a premium to shareholders.





Contrary to Sherwood's claims in a press release this morning, and for the avoidance of doubt, Alex Kinzler, Executive Chairman, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, is a member of Barnwell's Executive Committee of the Board defending the Company AGAINST Sherwood's costly and distracting consent solicitation.





In Sherwood's press release announcing the commencement of his self-serving Consent Solicitation seeking to replace the Company's entire Board of Directors, Sherwood intentionally misled shareholders using language that made it appear as if Kinzler submitted a consent solicitation card in support of Sherwood.



This is patently false and highly misleading. Kinzler, in his capacity as a shareholder, submitted a consent for one share of the 939,500 shares of Barnwell that he owns, so that the 60-day solicitation period required under Sherwood's self-serving campaign could begin. Kinzler and the current Board do not support Sherwood.







Shareholders are likely to receive a blue consent card mailed to you by Sherwood, seeking approval of this extremely disruptive takeover of the Barnwell Board that offers shareholders no premium for their investment.



The value of your investment is at risk. We urge you to discard any blue consent card sent to you by Sherwood and ignore any of his calls, messages and other attempts to solicit his blue consent card.









Forward-Looking Statements







Certain information contained in this press release contains "forward-looking statements," within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and expectations of our board and management team that involve risks, potential changes in circumstances, assumptions, and uncertainties, include various estimates, forecasts, projections of Barnwell's future performance, statements of Barnwell's plans and objectives, our expectations regarding the effect of the Sherwood Group's Consent Solicitation and our ability to successfully solicit revocations of consents from our stockholders to reject the Sherwood Group's proposals. Forward-looking statements include phrases such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "predicts," "estimates," "assumes," "projects," "may," "will," "will be," "should," or similar expressions. Although Barnwell believes that its current expectations are based on reasonable assumptions, it cannot assure that the expectations contained in such forward-looking statements will be achieved. Any or all of the forward-looking statements may turn out to be incorrect or be affected by inaccurate assumptions Barnwell might make or by known or unknown risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties including risks related to the actions of the Sherwood Group, our ability to successfully solicit revocations of consents from our stockholders to reject the Sherwood Group's proposals, our ability to defend against any potential claims by the Sherwood Group, our ability to execute on our strategy and business plan and the other risks forth in the "Forward-Looking Statements," "Risk Factors" and other sections of Barnwell's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2024 and Barnwell's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, as they speak only as of the date of this press release, and Barnwell expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to publicly release any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein.







Certain Information Regarding Participants







The Company, its directors and certain of its executive officers and other employees may be deemed to be “participants” (as defined in Section 14(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) in (i) the solicitation of revocations of consents relating to the efforts of the Sherwood Group and certain other participants to solicit consents for, among other things, the removal of all members of the Company’s Board of Directors or (ii) the solicitation of proxies from stockholders in connection with the 2025 Annual Meeting. Additional information regarding the identity of these potential participants and their direct or indirect interests, by security holdings or otherwise, will be set forth in the Proxy Statement and other materials to be filed with the SEC in connection with the 2025 Annual Meeting. Information relating to the foregoing can also be found in the Company’s definitive proxy statement for its 2024 annual meeting of stockholders, filed with the SEC on April 2, 2024. To the extent holdings of such participants in the Company’s securities have changed since the amounts described in the Proxy Statement, such changes have been reflected on Statements of Change in Ownership on Form 3 and Form 4 filed with the SEC: Form 3, filed by Craig Hopkins, with the filings of the Company on





May 16, 2024





; Form 4, filed by Craig Hopkins, with the filings of the Company on





May 20, 2024





,





August 29, 2024





,





January 13, 2025





and





January 17, 2025





; Form 4, filed by Joshua Horowitz, with the filings of the Company on





August 23, 2024





and





October 28, 2024





; Form 4, filed by Kenneth Grossman, with the filings of the Company on





October 28, 2024





; and Form 4, filed by Douglas Woodrum, with the filings of the Company on





October 28, 2024





. These filings can be found at the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. More detailed and updated information regarding the identity of potential participants, and their direct or indirect interests (by security holdings or otherwise), will be set forth in the proxy statement and other materials to be filed with the SEC. These documents can be obtained free of charge from the sources indicated above.









CONTACT:





Investors:





Bruce Goldfarb / Chuck Garske





(212) 297-0720





Email: info@okapipartners.com

















Kenneth S. Grossman





Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors





Email: kensgrossman@gmail.com







