Barnwell Industries, Inc. Announces Letter of Intent for Sale of Water Resources International, Inc.

Barnwell Industries announced a letter of intent to sell its water well drilling subsidiary for $1.05 million.

Barnwell Industries, Inc. announced the signing of a non-binding letter of intent to sell its water well drilling subsidiary, Water Resources International, Inc., for approximately $1,050,000, with the deal expected to close in late March 2025. The payment will be made partly at closing and in installments, with the final payment due by September 15, 2025. CEO Craig D. Hopkins expressed that the sale will allow the company to refocus on its core oil and gas exploration business, noting that Barnwell has owned WRI since 1980. The press release also includes a disclaimer about forward-looking statements concerning the company's future performance and outlines potential risks and uncertainties related to those projections.

Potential Positives

The company is refocusing on its core oil and gas exploration business, which may enhance its competitive positioning.



The anticipated sale of Water Resources International, Inc. is expected to generate $1,050,000, which could improve liquidity and financial flexibility.



The transaction aligns with the company's long-term strategy, as indicated by the CEO's comments on the timeliness of exiting the water well drilling market.

Potential Negatives

The company is selling its water well drilling subsidiary, which may indicate that it is struggling to maintain profitability or growth in this segment, potentially raising concerns about the overall health of its business diversification.

The sale amount of $1,050,000 could be seen as low, particularly given that the subsidiary has been part of the company since 1980, which may reflect diminished value or interest in its operations.

The non-binding nature of the letter of intent introduces uncertainty about the transaction's completion, which could be viewed negatively by investors and stakeholders looking for stability and commitment.

FAQ

What is the recent announcement made by Barnwell Industries?

Barnwell Industries announced a non-binding letter of intent to sell its water well drilling subsidiary, Water Resources International, Inc.

What is the expected sale price for Water Resources International?

The transaction is anticipated to have an aggregate value of $1,050,000.

When does Barnwell plan to close the transaction?

The company expects the transaction to close in late March 2025.

Why is Barnwell selling Water Resources International?

The sale will allow Barnwell to refocus on its core oil and gas exploration business.

What are forward-looking statements in the press release?

Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations of future events and include various projections regarding Barnwell's performance.

$BRN Insider Trading Activity

$BRN insiders have traded $BRN stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BRN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CRAIG DOUGLAS HOPKINS (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $16,500

$BRN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 4 institutional investors add shares of $BRN stock to their portfolio, and 5 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

HONOLULU, March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSE American: BRN) (“Barnwell” or the “Company”) today announced that it had entered into a non-binding letter of intent for the sale of Water Resources International, Inc., its water well drilling subsidiary. The Company anticipates that the transaction, for an expected aggregate value of $1,050,000, would close in late March 2025. A portion of the consideration would be paid at the closing and the remainder would be paid in installments, with the last installment payable on September 15, 2025, before the end of the Company’s current fiscal year.





Mr. Craig D. Hopkins, CEO of Barnwell, commented “We are pleased to be working on a transaction that would allow us to refocus the Company on our core oil and gas exploration business. The Company has owned WRI since 1980 and the timing is right for us to end our tenure of water well drilling in Hawaii.”







Forward-Looking Statements







The information contained in this press release contains “forward-looking statements,” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. A forward-looking statement is one which is based on current expectations of future events or conditions and does not relate to historical or current facts. These statements include various estimates, forecasts, projections of Barnwell’s future performance, statements of Barnwell’s plans and objectives, and other similar statements. Forward-looking statements include phrases such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “assumes,” “projects,” “may,” “will,” “will be,” “should,” or similar expressions. Although Barnwell believes that its current expectations are based on reasonable assumptions, it cannot assure that the expectations contained in such forward-looking statements will be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in such statements. The risks, uncertainties and other factors that might cause actual results to differ materially from Barnwell’s expectations are set forth in the “Forward-Looking Statements,” “Risk Factors” and other sections of Barnwell’s annual report on Form 10-K for the last fiscal year and Barnwell’s other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, as they speak only as of the date of this press release, and Barnwell expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to publicly release any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein.









CONTACT:









Craig D. Hopkins

















Chief Executive Officer and President

















Phone: (403) 531-1560

















Email: info@bocl.ca







