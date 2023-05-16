Barnwell Industries (BRN) Declares $0.02 Dividend

Barnwell Industries said on May 15, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.02 per share ($0.06 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.02 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 24, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 25, 2023 will receive the payment on June 12, 2023.

At the current share price of $2.61 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.30%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.55%, the lowest has been 1.23%, and the highest has been 18.69%. The standard deviation of yields is 3.24 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.70 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.11. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 36 funds or institutions reporting positions in Barnwell Industries. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 2.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BRN is 0.01%, an increase of 29.25%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.55% to 1,606K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Renaissance Technologies holds 384K shares representing 3.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 390K shares, representing a decrease of 1.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRN by 28.85% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 268K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bridgeway Capital Management holds 164K shares representing 1.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 115K shares, representing an increase of 29.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRN by 8.65% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 163K shares representing 1.64% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Stilwell Value holds 100K shares representing 1.00% ownership of the company.

Barnwell Industries Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Barnwell Industries, Inc. and its subsidiaries are principally engaged in oil and natural gas exploration, development, production and sales in Canada; investing in leasehold interests in real estate in Hawaii; and well drilling services and water pumping system installation and repairs in Hawaii.

