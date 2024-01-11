News & Insights

Barnes To Sell Its Associated Spring And Hanggi Businesses To One Equity Partners

January 11, 2024 — 06:18 am EST

(RTTNews) - Barnes Group Inc. (B), a specialty industrial machinery provider, Thursday said it has agreed to sell its Associated Spring and Hänggi businesses to One Equity Partners in a deal valued at $175 million, inclusive of a $15 million seller promissory note due in 24 months.

The company intends to use the net proceeds from the transaction of $150 million to reduce debt incurred from the acquisition of MB Aerospace in August last year.

The transaction is expected to close early 2024.

