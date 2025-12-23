Barnes & Noble Plans 60 New Stores In 2026 After Sales Rebound

(RTTNews) - Barnes & Noble (BNED) said it plans to open 60 new stores in 2026, marking a sharp expansion after more than a decade of shrinking its retail footprint.

The bookseller said the turnaround has been driven by a strategy that gives greater control to local booksellers, which has led to stronger sales across existing stores and renewed confidence in physical retail. The company now sells not only books but also music, toys, and games, and operates cafés in many locations.

The company has already secured leases in several states, including California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Ohio, Texas, Virginia, Washington state, and Washington, D.C., though it has not disclosed specific opening dates or store addresses.

Barnes & Noble traces its origins to the 1870s, when Charles Barnes began selling books in Illinois, with the modern chain formally established in 1917. Leonard Riggio later acquired the business in 1971 and expanded it into a nationwide retailer.

After years of pressure from online competitors such as Amazon, Barnes & Noble was acquired in 2019 by hedge fund Elliott Investment Management in a $683 million all-cash deal, including debt.

BNED currently trades at $9.5 or 11.65% higher on the NYSE.

