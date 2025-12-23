Markets
BNED

Barnes & Noble Plans 60 New Stores In 2026 After Sales Rebound

December 23, 2025 — 04:06 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Barnes & Noble (BNED) said it plans to open 60 new stores in 2026, marking a sharp expansion after more than a decade of shrinking its retail footprint.

The bookseller said the turnaround has been driven by a strategy that gives greater control to local booksellers, which has led to stronger sales across existing stores and renewed confidence in physical retail. The company now sells not only books but also music, toys, and games, and operates cafés in many locations.

The company has already secured leases in several states, including California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Ohio, Texas, Virginia, Washington state, and Washington, D.C., though it has not disclosed specific opening dates or store addresses.

Barnes & Noble traces its origins to the 1870s, when Charles Barnes began selling books in Illinois, with the modern chain formally established in 1917. Leonard Riggio later acquired the business in 1971 and expanded it into a nationwide retailer.

After years of pressure from online competitors such as Amazon, Barnes & Noble was acquired in 2019 by hedge fund Elliott Investment Management in a $683 million all-cash deal, including debt.

BNED currently trades at $9.5 or 11.65% higher on the NYSE.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

BNED

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.