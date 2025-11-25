Barnes & Noble Education Stock Jumps 32% After Strong Preliminary FY25 And FY26 Results

(RTTNews) - Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (BNED) rose 31.74%, climbing $2.12 to $8.81 on Friday after the company released preliminary full-year fiscal 2025 and year-to-date fiscal 2026 results showing meaningful operational improvement.

The company reported higher revenue, improved margins, stronger cash flow, and continued progress on its turnaround plan. Management emphasized better execution across stores, enhanced adoption of its First Day Complete program, and disciplined cost controls, which together drove improved profitability and a more stable financial outlook.

BNED opened at $7.10, hit a high of $8.94, a low of $7.03, and ended above Thursday's close of $6.69. Trading volume surged far above average as investors responded to the stronger-than-expected results and the company's reaffirmed expectations for continued improvement in FY26. BNED's 52-week range is $3.60 - $9.10.

