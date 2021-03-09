Barnes & Noble Education Posts Wider Loss In Q3

(RTTNews) - Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (BNED) reported a third quarter loss per share $0.96 compared to a loss of $0.04, prior year. Consolidated non-GAAP adjusted loss was $25.6 million, compared to a loss of $0.7 million.

Third quarter consolidated sales were $411.6 million, down 18.1% from prior year period.

Barnes & Noble Education expects to generate positive non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA in fiscal 2022. The company expects non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA to approach annual pre-COVID levels in fiscal 2023.

