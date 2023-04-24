Barnes & Noble Education (FRA:2BN) Price Target Increased by 5.96% to 3.82

The average one-year price target for Barnes & Noble Education (FRA:2BN) has been revised to 3.82 / share. This is an increase of 5.96% from the prior estimate of 3.61 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.79 to a high of 3.94 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 185.32% from the latest reported closing price of 1.34 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 136 funds or institutions reporting positions in Barnes & Noble Education. This is a decrease of 15 owner(s) or 9.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 2BN is 0.05%, a decrease of 55.85%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.89% to 23,592K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Greenhaven Road Investment Management holds 2,561K shares representing 4.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,361K shares, representing an increase of 7.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2BN by 15.09% over the last quarter.

Russell Investments Group holds 1,752K shares representing 3.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,380K shares, representing an increase of 21.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2BN by 84.10% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 1,655K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,600K shares, representing an increase of 3.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2BN by 30.27% over the last quarter.

Towerview holds 1,507K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,505K shares, representing an increase of 0.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2BN by 99.92% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 1,452K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,078K shares, representing an increase of 25.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2BN by 99.92% over the last quarter.

