Barnes & Noble Education (FRA:2BN) Price Target Increased by 13.21% to 3.51

The average one-year price target for Barnes & Noble Education (FRA:2BN) has been revised to 3.51 / share. This is an increase of 13.21% from the prior estimate of 3.10 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.98 to a high of 4.13 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 261.92% from the latest reported closing price of 0.97 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 120 funds or institutions reporting positions in Barnes & Noble Education. This is a decrease of 14 owner(s) or 10.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 2BN is 0.06%, an increase of 19.52%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 17.69% to 18,543K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Greenhaven Road Investment Management holds 5,154K shares representing 9.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,813K shares, representing an increase of 6.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2BN by 2.20% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 1,710K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,800K shares, representing a decrease of 5.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2BN by 23.65% over the last quarter.

Towerview holds 1,507K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,198K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ROFCX - Royce Opportunity Fund Consultant Class holds 967K shares representing 1.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 727K shares, representing an increase of 24.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2BN by 8.27% over the last quarter.

