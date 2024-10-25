Barnes Group suspends financial guidance for 2024

Given the pending acquisition of Barnes by Apollo Funds, the company will not be conducting a third quarter 2024 conference call and webcast. In addition, Barnes is suspending its financial guidance for the full year 2024.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on B:
- B Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?
- Barnes Group price target raised to $47.50 from $38 at Truist
- Arcadium confirms Rio approach, Apollo funds to acquire Barnes: Morning Buzz
- Morning Movers: Duckhorn and Barnes rise after take-private deals
- Barnes Group downgraded to Neutral from Buy at DA Davidson
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.