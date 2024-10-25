Barnes Group suspends financial guidance for 2024

Given the pending acquisition of Barnes by Apollo Funds, the company will not be conducting a third quarter 2024 conference call and webcast. In addition, Barnes is suspending its financial guidance for the full year 2024.

