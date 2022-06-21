Markets
Barnes Group Names Thomas Hook New CEO

(RTTNews) - Barnes Group Inc. (B), a provider of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, on Tuesday announced the appointment of Thomas J. Hook as its President and Chief Executive Officer, effective as of July 14.

Patrick J. Dempsey, who began a leave of absence on March 8 from his position as President & CEO to attend health matters of his immediate family member, will serve the company as Executive Vice Chairman until his retirement on December 31, 2022, Barnes said.

Julie K. Streich, who was appointed as Interim Chief Executive Officer during Dempsey's leave of absence, is expected to remain in that position through July 13, and serve the company as Senior Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer thereafter.

"Tom has over 25 years of senior leadership experience, including more than a decade as a public company CEO, and we are delighted that he will be leading Barnes into the future," said Thomas O. Barnes, Chairman of the Board.

