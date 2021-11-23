Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) insiders made a handsome profit after selling stock presently valued at US$45.96 apiece for US$52.69

Barnes Group Inc.'s (NYSE:B) stock rose 4.0% last week, but insiders who sold US$87k worth of stock over the last year are probably in a more advantageous position. Selling at an average price of US$52.69, which is higher than the current price might have been the right call as holding on to stock would have meant their investment would be worth less now than it was at the time of sale.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Barnes Group

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Senior Vice President of Human Resources, Dawn Edwards, sold US$61k worth of shares at a price of US$53.04 per share. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$45.96). So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels.

In total, Barnes Group insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:B Insider Trading Volume November 23rd 2021

Have Barnes Group Insiders Traded Recently?

We've only seen a tiny insider purchase valued at US$2.1k, in the last three months. So it is hard to draw any conclusion about how insiders are feeling about the stock, from these recent trades.

Does Barnes Group Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Barnes Group insiders own 5.9% of the company, currently worth about US$137m based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The Barnes Group Insider Transactions Indicate?

We note a that there has been a bit of insider buying recently (but no selling). The net investment is not enough to encourage us much. While we gain confidence from high insider ownership of Barnes Group, we can't say the same about their transactions in the last year, in the absence of further purchases. Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in Barnes Group, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

