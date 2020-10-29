Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Beat Earnings, And Analysts Have Been Reviewing Their Forecasts

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) just released its quarterly report and things are looking bullish. It was overall a positive result, with revenues beating expectations by 9.6% to hit US$269m. Barnes Group reported statutory earnings per share (EPS) US$0.30, which was a notable 10% above what the analysts had forecast. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year. NYSE:B Earnings and Revenue Growth October 29th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus, from the five analysts covering Barnes Group, is for revenues of US$1.17b in 2021, which would reflect a discernible 3.2% reduction in Barnes Group's sales over the past 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to step up 12% to US$1.90. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$1.13b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.95 in 2021. Overall it looks as though the analysts were a bit mixed on the latest results. Although there was a to revenue, the consensus also made a small dip in to its earnings per share forecasts.

Curiously, the consensus price target rose 9.3% to US$42.40. We can only conclude that the forecast revenue growth is expected to offset the impact of the expected fall in earnings. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Barnes Group at US$50.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$36.00. As you can see, analysts are not all in agreement on the stock's future, but the range of estimates is still reasonably narrow, which could suggest that the outcome is not totally unpredictable.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with the forecast 3.2% revenue decline a notable change from historical growth of 3.8% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 7.4% annually for the foreseeable future. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - Barnes Group is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts downgraded their earnings per share estimates, showing that there has been a clear decline in sentiment following these results. Fortunately, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, although our data indicates sales are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Barnes Group. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Barnes Group going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here..

You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 3 warning signs for Barnes Group you should be aware of.

