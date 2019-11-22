Barnes Group, Inc. (B) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 25, 2019

Barnes Group, Inc. (B) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 25, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.16 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 10, 2019. Shareholders who purchased B prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that B has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $58.81, the dividend yield is 1.09%.

The previous trading day's last sale of B was $58.81, representing a -5.44% decrease from the 52 week high of $62.20 and a 38.74% increase over the 52 week low of $42.39.

B is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) and Baker Hughes Company (BKR). B's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.02. Zacks Investment Research reports B's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -1.16%, compared to an industry average of 8.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the B Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to B through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have B as a top-10 holding:

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL)

iShares GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust Fund (GSG)

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (PSCI).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PSCI with an increase of 3.58% over the last 100 days. GBIL has the highest percent weighting of B at 4.79%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.