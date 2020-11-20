Barnes Group, Inc. (B) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 23, 2020

Barnes Group, Inc. (B) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 23, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.16 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 10, 2020. Shareholders who purchased B prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 11th quarter that B has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $45.47, the dividend yield is 1.41%.

The previous trading day's last sale of B was $45.47, representing a -33.72% decrease from the 52 week high of $68.60 and a 50.46% increase over the 52 week low of $30.22.

B is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) and Baker Hughes Company (BKR). B's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.69. Zacks Investment Research reports B's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -49.84%, compared to an industry average of -10.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the B Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to B through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have B as a top-10 holding:

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL)

GOLDMAN SACHS ETF TRUST (GSST).

The top-performing ETF of this group is GSST with an increase of 0.38% over the last 100 days. GBIL has the highest percent weighting of B at 3.16%.

