Barnes Group, Inc. (B) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 22, 2021

Barnes Group, Inc. (B) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 22, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.16 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 10, 2021. Shareholders who purchased B prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 15th quarter that B has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $45.43, the dividend yield is 1.41%.

The previous trading day's last sale of B was $45.43, representing a -21.18% decrease from the 52 week high of $57.64 and a 14.03% increase over the 52 week low of $39.84.

B is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Roper Technologies, Inc. (ROP) and Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH). B's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.76. Zacks Investment Research reports B's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 14.84%, compared to an industry average of 26%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the b Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to B through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have B as a top-10 holding:

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL).

The top-performing ETF of this group is GBIL with an decrease of -0.05% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of B at 5%.

