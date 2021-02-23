Barnes Group, Inc. (B) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 24, 2021

Barnes Group, Inc. (B) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 24, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.16 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 10, 2021. Shareholders who purchased B prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 12th quarter that B has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of B was $52.32, representing a -18.61% decrease from the 52 week high of $64.28 and a 73.13% increase over the 52 week low of $30.22.

B is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) and Baker Hughes Company (BKR). B's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.24. Zacks Investment Research reports B's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 10.77%, compared to an industry average of 6.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the B Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to B through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have B as a top-10 holding:

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL)

GOLDMAN SACHS ETF TRUST (GSST).

The top-performing ETF of this group is GSST with an increase of 0.18% over the last 100 days. GBIL has the highest percent weighting of B at 3.74%.

