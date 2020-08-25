Barnes Group, Inc. (B) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 26, 2020

Barnes Group, Inc. (B) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 26, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.16 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 10, 2020. Shareholders who purchased B prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 10th quarter that B has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $39.4, the dividend yield is 1.62%.

The previous trading day's last sale of B was $39.4, representing a -42.57% decrease from the 52 week high of $68.60 and a 30.38% increase over the 52 week low of $30.22.

B is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) and AMTEK, Inc. (AME). B's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.28. Zacks Investment Research reports B's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -46%, compared to an industry average of -20.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the B Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to B through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have B as a top-10 holding:

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL).

The top-performing ETF of this group is GBIL with an decrease of -0.23% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of B at 10000%.

