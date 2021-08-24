Barnes Group, Inc. (B) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 25, 2021

Barnes Group, Inc. (B) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 25, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.16 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 10, 2021. Shareholders who purchased B prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 14th quarter that B has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $47.68, the dividend yield is 1.34%.

The previous trading day's last sale of B was $47.68, representing a -17.28% decrease from the 52 week high of $57.64 and a 41.95% increase over the 52 week low of $33.59.

B is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Honeywell International Inc. (HON) and Roper Technologies, Inc. (ROP). B's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.51. Zacks Investment Research reports B's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 16.46%, compared to an industry average of 26.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the B Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to B through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have B as a top-10 holding:

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (B)

JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (B).

The top-performing ETF of this group is JSCP with an increase of 0.21% over the last 100 days. GBIL has the highest percent weighting of B at 5%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.