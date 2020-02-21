Barnes Group Inc (B) Q4 2019 Earnings Call Transcript

Image source: The Motley Fool.

Barnes Group Inc (NYSE: B)

Q4 2019 Earnings Call

, 8:30 a.m. ET

William E. Pitts -- Director, Investor Relations

Thank you, Sharon. Good morning, and thank you for joining us for our fourth quarter and full year 2019 earnings call. With me are Barnes Group's President and Chief Executive Officer. Patrick Dempsey and Senior Vice President of Finance and Chief Financial Officer, Chris Stephens.

If you have not received a copy of our earnings press release, you can find it on the Investor Relations section of our corporate website at BGInc.com. During our call, we will be referring to the earnings release supplement slides which are also posted on our website.

Our discussion today includes certain non-GAAP financial measures, which provide additional information, we believe, is helpful to investors. These measures have been reconciled to the related GAAP measures in accordance with SEC regulations. You will find a reconciliation table on our website as part of our press release and in the Form 8-K submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Be advised that certain statements we make on today's call, both during the opening remarks and during the question-and-answer session, may be forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected.

Please consider the risks and uncertainties that are mentioned in today's call and are described in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These filings are available through the Investor Relations section of our corporate website at BGInc.com.

Let me now turn the call over to Patrick for opening remarks. Then Chris will provide a review of our financial results, our 2020 outlook, and progress on the three-year targets we established in 2017. After that, we'll open up the call for questions. Patrick?

Patrick J. Dempsey -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Bill, and good morning everyone. Barnes Group wrapped up 2019 with evidence that the power of our ongoing transformation has indeed changed the Company for the better. In a year where several of our industrial markets were soft, excellent performance in our Aerospace business helped Barnes Group to deliver record operating profit on total sales that were slightly lower than 2018's record level.

Across the Company, the Barnes team navigated the choppiness and delivered adjusted earnings that were among the best achieved in the Company's long history. The results are a testament to our talented management team, an engaged workforce, and the Barnes Enterprise System, which provides a solid bedrock to our operations.

For the fourth quarter, sales decreased 4%, both total and organic. Adjusted operating income increased 8% over last year's result while operating margin improved 190 basis points to 17.2%. Adjusted earnings per share were $0.86, up 2% from $0.84 last year.

Looking at the full year, sales were down slightly from a year ago with organic sales down 2%. Adjusted operating income was a record $244 million. Given the year's challenged Industrial top line, this represent solid performance. Adjusted operating margin increased 40 basis points to 16.4% and adjusted earnings per share were $3.21 ending the year at the midpoint of our previous guidance.

Let's move now to a discussion on the current business environment and a high level view of what 2020 may look like. At Industrial, full year 2019 organic sales declined 8% while book-to-bill was just under 1 times. Select end markets remained stubbornly soft given persistent economic and trade uncertainties, leading to deferred new program launches by customers in several of our industrial businesses.

At Molding Solutions, 2019 organic sales declined 8% and as we've seen for a few quarters now, automotive hot runners, personal care and packaging end markets have been weak. Medical molds, on the other hand, continue to see strong demand. In fact, our Manner business saw record revenues for both the fourth quarter and full year relative to the five years of Barnes ownership.

For 2020, we anticipate Molding Solutions' organic growth to be up mid-single-digits, primarily driven by sustained medical mold demand and some stabilization in automotive markets, particularly new program releases in North America. One word of caution, we do anticipate the first quarter being down versus the prior year period with sequential improvement beginning in the second quarter.

At Force & Motion Control, organic sales declined 7% in 2019. As mentioned previously, Tool & Die product lines which serve a wide range of metal forming end markets have been down while industrial markets have performed better. For 2020, we see mid-single-digit organic growth with Q1 at the run rate of the last couple of quarters. After that, we expect to see incremental improvement and the benefit of favorable comps.

Moving to Engineered Components, organic sales declined 9% driven by lingering weakness in auto production. 2019 saw global auto production declining approximately 6% with reductions experienced across each of our major geographic regions. The expectation for global auto production growth in 2020 is flat. And given what's happening in China at present with the coronavirus outbreak, I suspect that outlook might deteriorate.

While manufacturing PMIs for the U.S. and China are above 50 and showed positive momentum exiting 2019, Europe remains weak. During the fourth quarter, we announced the divestiture of our Seeger business based in Germany, with the transaction closing in early February. Seeger is a leading brand of quality retaining and snap ring, primarily serving automotive end markets.

I would like to thank all the employees at Seeger-Orbis for their many contributions to Barnes Group and wish them continued success and growth in the future. The impact of this divestiture on 2020 sales for our Engineered Components SKU is about $60 million. And with that, we anticipate about $0.10 of foregone EPS contribution.

For Engineered Components, we expect 2020 organic sales to decline mid-single digits. At Automation, reduced robotics demand in Germany and China, coupled with customers deferring new program launches led to slower than anticipated growth in 2019. For the long-term, we see Automation end market is poised for growth as the adoption -- as the outlook for adoption rates of robotics remains very favorable to aid further advances in industrial productivity.

For 2020, we anticipate high single digit organic growth, driven by geographic expansion, the build-out of adjacent end markets and the leveraging of our Molding Solutions' customer relations. In 2020, as we continue to execute our vision of being a global leader of highly engineered products, differentiated industrial technologies and innovative solutions, we plan to make incremental Investments of approximately $5 million in accelerating and capitalizing on our innovation efforts. Under the leadership of our Chief Technology Officer Pat Hurley, we will further advance our engineering development approach by expanding our applied and fundamental research capabilities and scientific resources, creating a full spectrum of innovation to exceed our customers' expectations and needs for the future.

Initial focus will be on our Industrial businesses and four key technology platforms; materials, software, hardware and sensors; each of which will be instrumental to the future success of the Company. These combined technologies will be at the core of the next generation of products and services we bring to market. We're excited about these investments and believe they are the next logical step in the execution of our profitable growth strategy.

For 2020, at Industrial, our sales outlook is for low single-digit organic revenue growth. Operating margin is expected to be around 12% to 14% given the incremental innovation investments. Before I move on to our Aerospace discussion, I would like to take a moment to welcome Steve Moule to Barnes Group as President of our Industrial segment.

Steve brings extensive experience in driving performance within diversified industrial businesses. He is a strong leader who has successfully developed high performance teams with an operating system focus. Steve's skill set coupled with our Barnes Enterprise System sets up heightened expectations for our Industrial segment.

Moving now to our Aerospace business. Aerospace delivered an excellent 2019, inclusive of continuing solid performance in the fourth quarter with strong OEM and aftermarket sales. In fact for 14 consecutive quarters now, we've seen year-over-year sales growth with eight quarters showing double-digit increases. Continuation of this strong performance led to record sales and operating profit in 2019.

For the quarter, total aerospace sales were up 8% with OEM and aftermarket both seeing an increase. Operating margin was, once again, solid, up 230 basis points from a year ago to 22.3%. As we look to the future, certainly, the biggest story in commercial aviation is the Boeing 737 MAX production stop and the timing of its return to service.

For us, the 737 MAX is a good platform, helping to support growth in our OEM business. That said, on a relative basis, it's not our largest program and while we previously noted a slowing production line not having the meaningful effect on our OEM expectations, the current situation is more impactful. Our view on the 737 MAX, as you would expect, is not unlike what you've heard from our customers; Boeing and GE.

This program will weigh on our OEM growth expectation in 2020 as their return to service is not expected until mid-year. As such, we anticipate our shipments on this platform to decline by approximately 50% this year, impacting revenues by about $20 million. The loss contribution of those sales will also serve to dampen earnings growth. Clearly, this is a fluid situation with multiple complexities and the impact of all of this is expected to become more apparent in the coming months.

As the situation is resolved, we will be prepared to reramp as required by our customers. As to whether the current OEM environment provide some offset in the aftermarket. Certainly, the current fleet is being worked harder and that may provide some aftermarket benefit. So keep in mind, with the heightened utilization of existing aircraft, they're just not coming out of service for aftermarket support at the level you would expect.

All in, as we now look to our expectations for 2020, we expect OEM sales to be relatively flat compared to 2019, as a result of the 737 Max. And in the aftermarket, we forecast both MRO and spare parts to be up low-to-mid single-digits. One final point on Aerospace, our estimates of OEM sales per aircraft for our major programs are unchanged from our prior view.

Before concluding my remarks, I would be remiss not to acknowledge the serious public health concern playing out with respect to the coronavirus outbreak. Our primary concern relates to the safety and welfare of our associates in China and around the world. We have temporarily suspended all travel for our entire workforce in and out of China. And while our manufacturing facilities were closed for an extended period of time, they are slowly coming back online.

At this point, we are monitoring the situation daily for new developments and any additional government mandates. At present, we see potential risk revenue -- potential revenue risk in the first quarter of $10 million to $15 million.

So, in conclusion, 2019 presented us with a number of challenges in our Industrial business. While Aerospace experienced sustained strength throughout the year, the Barnes team definitely navigated through the choppy environment to improve both operating profits and margin. By leveraging the Barnes Enterprise System through our three-pronged focus on commercial, financial and operational excellence, we look forward to another good year in 2020. And as always, we remain committed to driving value for our many stakeholders.

Now, let me turn the call over to Chris for a discussion on the financial details.

Christopher J. Stephens -- Senior Vice President, Finance & Chief Financial Officer

All right. Thank you, Patrick, and good morning, everyone. Let me begin with highlights on our fourth quarter results on Slide 4 of our supplement. Fourth quarter sales were $370 million, down 4% from the prior year period, with organic sales declining 4%. Acquisition sales contributed 1% while FX negatively impacted sales by 1%. Operating income was $61 million versus $52 million a year ago.

On an adjusted basis, operating income was $64 million, up 8% from last year's fourth quarter. Adjusted operating margin increased 190 basis points reaching 17.2%. Net income was $41 million or $0.80 per diluted share compared to $39 million or $0.75 per diluted share a year ago.

On an adjusted basis, net income per share of $0.86 was up 2% from $0.84 a year ago. Adjusted net income per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2019 excludes a $0.05 adjustment related to the finalization of Gimatic short-term purchase accounting and $0.11 non-cash impairment charge related to the divestiture of Seeger, both in our Industrial segment.

Moving now to our 2019 full year highlights on Slide 4 -- 5, sorry, of our supplement; 2019 sales were $1.5 billion, down slightly from the prior year as organic sales were down 2%. Acquisitions provided a 4% sales lift while unfavorable FX was 2%. Operating income was a record $236 million versus $232 million a year ago.

On an adjusted basis, operating income of $244 million versus $240 million last year was up 2%. Adjusted operating margin increased 40 basis points to 16.4%. For the year, interest expense was approximately $21 million, an increase of $4 million primarily as a result of increased borrowings, partially offset by the impact of lower average interest rates. Our effective tax rate in 2019 was 23.4% compared with 19.9% a year ago with most of the increase due to the absence of adjustments to certain valuation reserves and final adjustments related to U.S. tax reform.

For 2019, net income was $158 million or $3.07 per diluted share compared to $166 million or $3.15 per diluted share a year ago. On an adjusted basis, net income per share was $3.21, approximately flat to last year. Full year cash provided by operating activities was $248 million versus $237 million in 2018.

In the third quarter of 2019, the Company made a discretionary $15 million U.S. pension contribution, which reduced full-year operating cash flow. Clearly, we continue to generate solid cash flows from our businesses, with working capital a good story in 2019.

Free cash flow was $195 million compared to $180 million last year. Capital expenditures were $53 million, down $4 million from a year ago and adjusted cash conversion of 119% was an excellent result.

With respect to the balance sheet, our debt-to-EBITDA ratio was 2.4 times, down from 2.5 times at the end of the third quarter. Under our existing debt covenants, additional borrowings of approximately $300 million of senior debt would have been allowed at quarter end.

Our full year average diluted shares outstanding was 51.6 million shares. We did not repurchase any shares in the fourth quarter. For the full year, we did repurchased 900,000 shares at a cost of $50 million. There remains 4.1 million shares available for repurchase under the Board's 2019 stock repurchase authorization.

Let's now move to our segment performance beginning with Industrial. For the fourth quarter, sales were $231 million, down 9% from last year. Organic sales decreased 10% primarily due to the softness in certain end markets. Unfavorable FX decreased sales by 1% while acquisition revenues contributed 2%. Fourth quarter operating profit was $30 million, up 14% from the prior year period. Excluding a short-term purchase accounting true-up adjustment for Gimatic and a non-cash impairment charge related to the Seeger divestiture, adjusted operating profit was $32 million versus $33 million a year ago.

Adjusted operating margin was 14.1%, up a 120 basis points, driven by solid productivity gains. For the full year, sales were $939 million, down 6% from last year. Organic sales were down 8%. Acquisitions contributed 5% while FX was unfavorable at 3%. Operating profit of $114 million was down 13%. And on an adjusted basis, operating profit was $122 million, down 12% from 2018. Adjusted operating margin declined 90 basis points to 13%.

At Aerospace, fourth quarter sales were a $139 million, up 8%. OEM sales increased 7% while aftermarket sales increased 10%, with MRO up 12% and spares up 7%. Operating profit was $31 million, up 21%, primarily reflecting the profit impact of higher sales volumes. Operating margin was 22.3%, up 230 basis points.

Full year 2019 sales were a record $553 million, up 10%, while operating profit was a record $122 million, up 21%. As a result, operating margin improved 200 basis points to 22.2%. Another great year for our Aerospace team. Aerospace OEM backlog ended the year at $801 million, down 1% from the end of the third quarter of 2019. The Company expects to ship approximately 50% of this backlog over the next 12 months.

Turning to our 2020 outlook on Slide 6 of our supplement, we expect organic sales to be up 1% to 3% for the year with total revenue down slightly as a result of the Seeger divestiture, which has a 4% impact. FX is not expected to have a meaningful impact. Operating margin is forecasted to be between 16% and 17%. Adjusted EPS is expected to be in the range of $3.12 and $3.32, down 3% to up 3% from 2019's adjusted earnings of $3.21 per share.

Please keep in mind that the divestiture of the Seeger business, innovation investments, lower 737 MAX deliveries, and a $2 million pension headwind have been incorporated into our 2020 expectations. Also, we do see a higher weighting of adjusted EPS in the second half with a 45% first half 55% second half split. In particular, we see the first quarter of 2020 being approximately $0.05 lower than last year's first quarter adjusted EPS of $0.71 per share.

A few other outlook items. Interest expense is anticipated to be approximately $17 million; other expense approximately $7 million; an effective tax rate of 24% to 24.5% excluding Seeger divestiture taxes; capex of approximately $60 million; average diluted shares of approximately 51 million shares; and again this year, cash conversion of greater than 100%.

For modeling purposes, one item to note, we anticipate approximately a $5 million charge related to the Seeger sale primarily related to taxes, which will occur in the first quarter. This charge worth approximately $0.10 will be excluded from our adjusted earnings and after-tax cash proceeds from the sale will primarily be used to reduce debt.

Lastly, turning now to Slide 7, let's discuss an update of our three-year financial targets introduced at our 2017 Investor Day. Relative to our 2017 view, we've seen a stronger Aerospace OEM and aftermarket, an improved view of the medical molds business, benefits of global tax management actions, and the benefit of incremental share repurchases. To the downside, automotive end markets remain weak.

There is a heightened level of uncertainty weighing in on global trade and we see the China economy and its contribution to our growth slowing. In addition, a lower production level in 2020 for the 737 MAX aircraft will have an impact. Taken together, our current view, which excludes the impact of our recent acquisitions as well as the U.S. tax reform benefit, has us generating 2020 three-year organic sales CAGAR of flat to up to 1%; adjusted operating margins of 16% to 17%; and adjusted three-year EPS CAGR in the range of 4% to 5%.

Our cash conversion target of greater than 100% remains unchanged, while our ROIC target is expected to be approximately 9%. We do plan on hosting another Investor Day this year, on September 24th, in New York City. Details will be forthcoming over the next few months.

So in summary, we delivered overall solid performance in the face of some persistent headwinds in 2019. Strong cash flow generation with excellent cash conversion coupled with a well-positioned balance sheet allow for ongoing investments in innovation and growth that will help propel Barnes Group forward as we execute on our value creation strategy.

Sharon, let's open the call for questions.

Questions and Answers:

Operator

[Operator Instructions] First question comes from Myles Walton with UBS.

Myles Walton -- UBS -- Analyst

Thanks, good morning. Just wondering if I could start with the free cash flow -- free cash flow, Chris. So the $195 million in 2019 included that $50 million discretionary contribution. As you look to 2020, any reason why operating cash flow can't be as good or better in 2020. Just maybe talk about some of the moving parts on working capital if any?

Christopher J. Stephens -- Senior Vice President, Finance & Chief Financial Officer

Christopher J. Stephens -- Senior Vice President, Finance & Chief Financial Officer

Myles Walton -- UBS -- Analyst

Myles Walton -- UBS -- Analyst

Patrick J. Dempsey -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Patrick J. Dempsey -- President and Chief Executive Officer

The emphasis that we're clearly targeting is materials hardware and software and sensors, those four areas of technology. The intent been that as we continue to differentiate, our goal is to create a full spectrum of innovation that will go above and beyond meeting our customers' expectations. We think we're really nicely placed in the market relative to being in a position to truly become a solution to some of the current concerns within the plastics industry. On the materials side, as an example, we're developing new materials and working with people that are developing those materials to process biodegradable polymers, as an example, which will be the next generation of earth-friendly polymers.

On the hardware and software side, what we're looking at is how to make Barnes Group and our -- in particular, our Molding Solutions business even more relevant in terms of the products that we bring to market and that's based around data analytics, advanced algorithms, artificial intelligence, just to name a few.

The investment is a long-term investment. We expect that we're going to continue to invest in these types of technologies for the coming years and the returns are expected to translate into the coming years with the products and services that we'll bring to market.

Myles Walton -- UBS -- Analyst

Myles Walton -- UBS -- Analyst

And obviously a lot has happened, but maybe just to look forward, what is the -- what's the run rate on this business that we should think about as you get your footing back ex-Seeger and with these investments fully loaded?

Patrick J. Dempsey -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Yeah. So, if you think about our Industrial business over the last year, we've been targeting the mid-teens. And if you look at the innovation that I highlighted in terms of the $5 million and back that out, it would put us back in the mid-teens. As we move forward, we're going to continue to push toward the high teens as a goal for our industrial businesses. And so we have not come off that as an internal goal and one which the teams collectively are focused on.

Myles Walton -- UBS -- Analyst

Okay, thank you.

Patrick J. Dempsey -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Thank you.

Christopher J. Stephens -- Senior Vice President, Finance & Chief Financial Officer

Thank you, Miles.

Operator

Next question comes from Pete Skibitski with Alembic Global.

Pete Skibitski -- Alembic Global Advisors -- Analyst

Hey, good morning guys.

Patrick J. Dempsey -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Hey, good morning, Pete.

Christopher J. Stephens -- Senior Vice President, Finance & Chief Financial Officer

Good morning Pete.

Pete Skibitski -- Alembic Global Advisors -- Analyst

Pete Skibitski -- Alembic Global Advisors -- Analyst

Patrick J. Dempsey -- President and Chief Executive Officer

I think we have a lot of visibility and the $400 million that you referenced, which is half -- 50% of the $800 million backlog is you know in the right ballpark pertaining to our OEM business. The aspect that has a lot of uncertainty, and it is, as I mentioned, is 737 Max and there, you know, there are many moving parts and none more so than the fact that what will happen on the corresponding Airbus A320 Neo side of the equation and if that might represent upside.

So, all in, we feel confident in terms of our Aerospace OEM business. Yes, unfortunately due to current circumstances with the MAX, see it [Phonetic] has been relatively flat for the year.

Pete Skibitski -- Alembic Global Advisors -- Analyst

Yeah, OK. And then, I did want to ask about the aftermarket as well. And I know you touched on it in your opening remarks, but from the standpoint of the grounding of all these Chinese flights and now IATA is predicting I think lower airline revenue. Are you, have you started to see some headwinds to aftermarket just from fewer plane flying and are you thinking about that at all into 2020?

Patrick J. Dempsey -- President and Chief Executive Officer

It hasn't translated into what we're seeing in terms of incoming orders, Pete. So -- and clearly, it's another new factor that's entered into the equation. The -- as I said, aircraft utilization around the rest of the globe continues to be pretty robust. In fact with the -- with the delays around the MAX, the current fleet continues to stay in the air, even longer perhaps than what would be the norm.

So with all of those, what we continue to watch very closely is incoming orders within our MRO business, which are very short lead time, as you know, and orders there have continued to be strong.

Pete Skibitski -- Alembic Global Advisors -- Analyst

Okay, that's great. That's great. Just one last one for me, just switching to the divestiture of Seeger. Maybe I missed it, but can you give us your rationale for the divestiture, maybe just want a less exposure to automotive production, I'm not sure. And margin wise, the way I did the math, it looked like kind of maybe low-double digit type margins there. And just maybe how much cash you received for the sale, given its closed now?

Patrick J. Dempsey -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Yeah. So basically, as we continue to execute the strategy, as we've communicated, I think very clearly, the emphasis is to continue to transform the portfolio. In 2019, our two major efforts were; one on the integration of Gimatic; and two, the divestiture of our Seeger business. And the Seeger business was a great business overall. As we moved forward, we felt that it would be better served under a new owner that focus primarily into the end markets that Seeger serves, which is primarily automotive.

Whilst we continue to support the automotive industry, we are looking continually to differentiate ourselves in terms of our offerings. And so, as we move forward, the transformation of the portfolio is something that we are keenly, keenly focused on; moving toward more intellectual property; moving more toward enabling technologies; and as we continue to raise the bar we'll continue to challenge each of our businesses to step up to that new level of performance.

Christopher J. Stephens -- Senior Vice President, Finance & Chief Financial Officer

Yeah. And Pete maybe -- maybe I'll add -- what I'll add is on the financial side just -- and we'll disclose this since we closed it in the first quarter you'll see that in our Q for the first quarter. It is roughly that the headline price is around $47 million U.S. for the business. We're going to get after-tax cash proceeds, roughly $36 million that we'll used to reduce debt.

It is from an EBITDA margin point of view, relative to the Company's average less than our EBITDA margin. But the business is sizable enough, not as large to kind of move the needle. But to Patrick's point, happy to get the transaction done and conclude on that and continue to execute on our strategy.

Pete Skibitski -- Alembic Global Advisors -- Analyst

Appreciate all the color, guys. Thanks.

Christopher J. Stephens -- Senior Vice President, Finance & Chief Financial Officer

Yeah, thanks.

Patrick J. Dempsey -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Pete.

Operator

Next question comes from Edward Marshall with Sidoti & Company.

Edward Marshall, Jr. -- Sidoti & Company -- Analyst

Good morning. Good morning.

Patrick J. Dempsey -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Good morning Ed.

Edward Marshall, Jr. -- Sidoti & Company -- Analyst

Edward Marshall, Jr. -- Sidoti & Company -- Analyst

Patrick J. Dempsey -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Yeah. So with respect to Aerospace, we are targeting the 21%, 22% range for the full year. Again that will -- that could improve depending on the mix between aftermarket and OEM. But with everything we see at this moment, we think that's a good range. On the Industrial side; clearly, the team did a really nice job. If you look back at 2019, what we saw was a slower start to the year in terms of margins, but with a nice sequential improvement for the first three quarters. So you saw 10.5%, 12.3%, 15% for the first three quarters sequentially, and then, the fourth quarter came in at 14%, so -- on an adjusted basis.

As we look into 2020, what I would say is that, as noted, some of the challenges that we're experiencing right now in the first quarter primarily coming out of Asia is putting some pressure on -- will put some pressure on margins in the first quarter. As I highlighted, we're thinking right now with the best information we have, about a $10 million to $15 million revenue impact out of our Asian businesses and that coupled with basically just a slower start to the year, I think what you're going to see is the same trend throughout the year, a sequential improvement in margins quarter-to-quarter. But with the investments we're making, we put a range on that of the 12% to 14%.

The one area that I think I give the team tremendous credit for last year and I think they're just equally is focused on this year is productivity and that in itself, I think through the Barnes Enterprise System continues to offer upside to those ranges given.

Edward Marshall, Jr. -- Sidoti & Company -- Analyst

Got it. And remind me again the mix of -- remind me where you're concentrated in the, in Asia. I know it's Asia auto, but what else might be in there, in the different business segments. Just remind me.

Patrick J. Dempsey -- President and Chief Executive Officer

So you're talking about -- our business in Asia is about 10% of Barnes Group total and the primary businesses in there are Molding Solution in the form of molds and our automotive hot runners and FMC in terms of the Tool & Die, primarily through the nitrogen gas products, spring products.

Edward Marshall, Jr. -- Sidoti & Company -- Analyst

Got it. So there is some higher margin stuff in there. So, really if I step back, I just look at it. So you're seeing some caution into the first quarter. That's kind of laying up the guidance for the full year. It doesn't seem like there's been much deterioration, if any in the Aerospace side. It's just -- it's just really around the first quarter caution that you're kind of spelling out here?

Patrick J. Dempsey -- President and Chief Executive Officer

That's true. And the other really bright spot is our medical end market demand. What I know, which I think is also another bright spot from our perspective is that we monitor, as you can imagine, ahead of orders is the quoting activity and what we saw in quoting activity in personal care packaging and medical molds was the strong fourth quarter and that heightened level of activity continuing into January. So while, what we've seen in 2019 is a little bit of a pause in those end markets as a result of pending regulations.

But as I highlighted, those regulations, from our vantage point is something to be embraced because ultimately what it's going to drive is an emphasis on newer materials, newer way of processing those materials and that goes hand in hand with the innovation that investment we're making, as I highlighted, around the materials, the hardware/software, which is the mechanism by which you control the flow of the material and then sensor technology.

And as you know, we acquired Priamus a couple of years ago and now under our CTO, he is even more excited about where we can take that sensor technology.

Edward Marshall, Jr. -- Sidoti & Company -- Analyst

Got it, got it. And I guess -- want to know if there is any change in the collection of receivables from your key customer on Aerospace. If you've been able to kind of -- it doesn't seem like there is, but I just want to double check?

Patrick J. Dempsey -- President and Chief Executive Officer

No, no major change Ed. No significant change there.

Edward Marshall, Jr. -- Sidoti & Company -- Analyst

Got it. And then finally, Chris, what's a good number for interest expense for -- with all the debt reduction and so forth. What do you think 2020 looks like?

Christopher J. Stephens -- Senior Vice President, Finance & Chief Financial Officer

Roughly $17 million is what -- is kind of what we look at for the full year 2020, right.

Edward Marshall, Jr. -- Sidoti & Company -- Analyst

Got it. Thanks very much.

Christopher J. Stephens -- Senior Vice President, Finance & Chief Financial Officer

Yeah, thank you.

Patrick J. Dempsey -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Thank Ed.

Operator

Next question comes from Michael Ciarmoli with SunTrust.

Michael Ciarmoli -- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey -- Analyst

Hey, good morning guys.

Patrick J. Dempsey -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Good morning, Mike.

Michael Ciarmoli -- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey -- Analyst

Nice quarter.

Patrick J. Dempsey -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Thank you.

Michael Ciarmoli -- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey -- Analyst

Michael Ciarmoli -- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey -- Analyst

And thinking about as we move into this first quarter, does that $10 million to $15 million revenue headwind you contemplated, does that include any potential Aerospace aftermarket disruption from maybe some of these Asian, China carriers, if they are seeing dramatically reduce traffic or if they pull back dramatically on their spending?

Patrick J. Dempsey -- President and Chief Executive Officer

The short answer is no, relative to the $10 million to $15 million in corporate managing from the aerospace side of the equation. So $10 million to $15 million is truly what we're seeing relative to our businesses that are located in China and have been subject to the closures that I mentioned, and even as we speak, are only slowly coming back online.

Michael Ciarmoli -- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey -- Analyst

Okay. Okay, and then, any color on just the spares level of growth. Anything that you saw different in the fourth quarter or has it still been pretty steady, because even on an absolute revenue dollar it did dip sequentially there?

Patrick J. Dempsey -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Yeah, well, I think as I mentioned, within Aerospace right now, we've seen 14 consecutive quarters of year-over-year growth and what it is, is that the RFPs have been a key part of that and they have performed extremely well over the last few years. So each year as we enter, we revert back to what we see as the normalized growth rate of the shop visits that are driving those spares requirements and that's primarily the CFM56 and the CF6 engine models.

And so there, when we look outward for the CFM, we use a mid-single digits growth rate as was -- is our benchmark, if you like. We clearly outstripped that and outperform that over the last couple of years. But again the question becomes how many times can you lap it by double digits? And so, we've been somewhat conservative and taken our low-to-mid single-digit outlook both for spare parts and MRO. But as you know, it's a very short visibility, short lead time business. So and -- as has been highlighted on this call, a number of moving parts in the aftermarket that probably tend to have us be a little bit more cautious than bullish push in our outlook and in terms of percentage growth.

Michael Ciarmoli -- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey -- Analyst

Got it. That's helpful. And then just, maybe one more on Aero. You clearly talked about the MAX impact and how much revenue you're taken out there, what are the thoughts on the 787 reduction? I think, based on your most recent deck, it's about $200,000 of content there. Does that start to show up this year or is that going to be more of a '21 impact. And then, even I guess tying in with the MAX volume reduction and maybe even a 787, does that -- does that complicate anything on driving that working capital down?

Patrick J. Dempsey -- President and Chief Executive Officer

It's not necessarily -- we don't necessarily see it as a complication and not that meaningful, if you like, in terms of the reduction that's taken place. So we're confident that we can -- with the rest of the mix of everything we have both commercial and on the defense side that we can make up the any shortfall that may filter into the system from the 787. What the team has continued to do is streamline the whole process of NPI within our Aerospace business.

And to that end, they feel very confident that they have enough new developments, which is alternatives to existing manufacturing processes that are being used today. They're very keenly focused on differentiating themselves by employing newer technologies that can differentiate even on existing platforms and put us in a great place as we continue to move forward.

So a lot of good things happening there that I think overall the guidance includes the outlook the 787 which you highlighted but also note that the 777x, which was the spin-off to a slow start is also forecasted to come online toward the end of the year, into the new year.

Michael Ciarmoli -- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey -- Analyst

Got it. No, that's helpful. And then maybe Chris, I'll just -- I'll try one year. I don't want to put words in your mouth, but I'll try anyway. The September '17 operating margin target of 18% to 19%, if I assume some sustaining investment, maybe that's a 50 bps hit. Has anything, in your view, structurally changed? Obviously, end markets aside, anything that you guys looking at today that would prevent you from driving those same margins? And again, obviously if aero aftermarket were to rollover or something change, but just as you're looking at the company today structurally, has anything changed in your view to achieve those margins?

Christopher J. Stephens -- Senior Vice President, Finance & Chief Financial Officer

Yeah. No, very good question. I look at -- as we look at 2020 targets and we communicated kind of an update last year. Taking a look at this year, we understand the implications of global trade uncertainties. When we identified, I'll call it drivers. In terms of the upside and the downside, it really, for the most part, are things that were market driven. I'll call it out of our control somewhat. Clearly, the tax actions we've taken globally and the incremental share repurchase helps, but getting back to the margin profile, that was the -- that was the big driver. You had the aerospace upside, which provided a little bit lift to exceed our expectations of what we thought back in 2017. But the bigger drag was the implications of Industrial, specifically global trade uncertainty, lately obviously with China.

So as we look to 2020 you kind of put those aside, there was nothing necessarily that leads us to believe that we cannot continue to drive this company to a high -- high-teens operating margin. We do, and as I did mentioned, we do plan on having another Investor Day in September and a lot of obviously preparation will be done through that. We're going to have our strategic planning reviews with our -- with our teams in the May-June timeframe leading up to the September view.

But we're anxiously looking forward to that, because we've made a lot of transition with the portfolio over the past three years, and we plan on putting out another three years. So those are the main drivers.

Michael Ciarmoli -- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey -- Analyst

Got it. Perfect, thanks guys.

Christopher J. Stephens -- Senior Vice President, Finance & Chief Financial Officer

Thank you. Thanks Mike.

Patrick J. Dempsey -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Thank you.

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. We have a question from Tim Wojs with Baird. Please go ahead.

Timothy Wojs -- Robert W. Baird -- Analyst

Hey guys, good morning.

Patrick J. Dempsey -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Good morning, Tim.

Christopher J. Stephens -- Senior Vice President, Finance & Chief Financial Officer

Good morning.

Timothy Wojs -- Robert W. Baird -- Analyst

Timothy Wojs -- Robert W. Baird -- Analyst

Christopher J. Stephens -- Senior Vice President, Finance & Chief Financial Officer

Sure. So from a fourth quarter point of view overall growth. This is going to be a quarter-over-quarter look. So our Engineered Components business was down 14%. Our Force & Motion Control business was down 10% and Molding Solutions was down -- it was down 11% and I will comment, although we don't have comps because of the timing of when we bought Gimatic.

But as we communicated last quarter that we expected Gimatic to hit $55 million in revenue. That's what they were able to achieve in the fourth quarter. So, for Industrial overall, it represents a -- on an absolute basis not so much organic 9% down.

Timothy Wojs -- Robert W. Baird -- Analyst

Okay.

Christopher J. Stephens -- Senior Vice President, Finance & Chief Financial Officer

Is that helpful? Yeah.

Timothy Wojs -- Robert W. Baird -- Analyst

Timothy Wojs -- Robert W. Baird -- Analyst

Patrick J. Dempsey -- President and Chief Executive Officer

So Tim I'd say it's a combination of all of what you've just highlighted, which is that there are certain programs that are moving to the right in terms of being delayed, while others have been launched and so between our businesses, what are keeping very close tabs on is communication with the customers around the world, because our businesses are such that one of the great advantages, they have is that they can serve as a given customer anywhere in the world.

So we have that global footprint in that regard. So what we're doing is, we're keeping tabs at the headquarters of the OEs as well as in the local regional areas and what ultimately translates is that any particular program is timed to launch. It could launch in one region before another and then flow out and so there is an aspect of -- it's dynamic. But overall, we've seen some nice green shoots in terms of North America over 2019 and we expect that to continue.

We also feel there's a little bit of pent-up demand, because if you consider all of the factors that are in play, where not only existing models requiring refreshes which drives demand for our automotive hot runners, but then also as the move to electrification and hybrids each of those comes with a new model configuration which drives demand not only for our Molding Solutions business but also then for our FMC.

So overall, from an industry standpoint, we think a great step in the right direction was the signing of the trade agreement in the first quarter in January between the U.S. and China, not so much because it lifted the tariffs immediately, but more because it sent a clear signal of alleviating some of the business uncertainty and that progress has been made. And I think that gives you know comfort into the industry that we're moving forward.

Timothy Wojs -- Robert W. Baird -- Analyst

Timothy Wojs -- Robert W. Baird -- Analyst

Patrick J. Dempsey -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Thank you.

Christopher J. Stephens -- Senior Vice President, Finance & Chief Financial Officer

Thank you, Tim.

Operator

At this time, I'll turn the call back over to Mr. Pitts.

William E. Pitts -- Director, Investor Relations

Thank you, Sharon. We would like to thank all of you for joining us this morning and we look forward to speaking with you next in April with our first quarter 2020 earnings call. Sharon, we will now conclude today's call.

Operator

[Operator Closing Remarks]

William E. Pitts -- Director, Investor Relations

Patrick J. Dempsey -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Christopher J. Stephens -- Senior Vice President, Finance & Chief Financial Officer

Myles Walton -- UBS -- Analyst

Pete Skibitski -- Alembic Global Advisors -- Analyst

Edward Marshall, Jr. -- Sidoti & Company -- Analyst

Michael Ciarmoli -- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey -- Analyst

Timothy Wojs -- Robert W. Baird -- Analyst

