Barnes Group Guides Q3 Adj. EPS Below Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial for the second quarter on Friday, Barnes Group, Inc. (B), a provider of highly engineered products, said its guidance for the full-year 2020 remains suspended as the prevailing business environment does not allow for the forecast of performance with reasonable precision.

However, it provided adjusted earnings and organic sales growth guidance for the third quarter.

For the third quarter, the company projects adjusted earnings in a range of $0.22 to $0.32 per share on approximately 30 percent decline in organic sales from last year.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $0.33 per share on sales of $261.5 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

