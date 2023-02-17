Barnes Group Guides FY23 Adj. EPS Above View; Q4 Profit Down 45%

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial for the fourth quarter on Friday, Barnes Group, Inc. (B), a provider of highly engineered products, initiated its adjusted earnings and organic sales growth guidance for the full-year 2023.

For fiscal 2023, the company now projects earnings in a range of $1.95 to $2.15 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $2.20 to $2.45 per share on organic sales growth of 6 to 8 percent.

On average, four analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $2.16 per share on revenue growth of 3.4 percent to $1.31 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For the fourth quarter, the company reported net income of $15.57 million or $0.30 per share, up from $28.14 million or $0.55 per share in the prior-year quarter. Excluding items, adjusted earnings were $0.52 per share, compared to $0.55 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Net sales for the quarter edged up 0.8 percent to $313.47 million from $311.00 in the same quarter last year. Organic sales were up 5 percent.

The Street was looking for earnings of $0.49 per share on revenues of $322.63 million for the quarter.

