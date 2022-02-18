Markets
B

Barnes Group Guides FY22 Adj. EPS In Line; Q4 Profit Rises 58% - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial for the fourth quarter on Friday, Barnes Group, Inc. (B), a provider of highly engineered products, initiated its adjusted earnings and organic sales growth guidance for the full-year 2022.

For fiscal 2022, the company now projects earnings in a range of $2.18 to $2.43 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $2.20 to $2.45 per share on organic sales growth of 8 to 10 percent.

On average, five analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $2.34 per share on revenue growth of 8.4 percent to $1.37 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For the fourth quarter, the company reported net income of $28.14 million or $0.55 per share, up from $17.72 million or $0.35 per share in the prior-year quarter. Net sales for the quarter increased 7.6 percent to $311.00 million from $289.13 in the same quarter last year. Organic sales were up 9 percent.

The Street was looking for earnings of $0.47 per share on revenues of $315.58 million for the quarter.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

B

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular