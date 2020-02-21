Barnes Group Guides FY20 Adj. EPS Below Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial for the fourth quarter on Friday, Barnes Group, Inc. (B), a provider of highly engineered products, initiated its adjusted earnings and revenue growth guidance for the full-year 2020.

For fiscal 2020, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $3.12 to $3.32 per share on a slight decline in total revenue growth given the divestiture of the Seeger business - a 4% impact on sales, with organic sales growth of 1 to 3 percent. On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $3.42 per share on revenue growth of 1.1 percent to $1.51 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

"With solid backlog in place, and an energized workforce, we anticipate another good year in 2020," added Dempsey," said Patrick Dempsey, President and Chief Executive Officer.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.