BARNES GROUP Earnings Preview: Recent $B Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

BARNES GROUP ($B) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $402,900,000 and earnings of $0.51 per share.
BARNES GROUP Insider Trading Activity
BARNES GROUP insiders have traded $B stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $B stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DAWN N EDWARDS (SVP, Human Resources) sold 5,851 shares for an estimated $273,563
BARNES GROUP Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 113 institutional investors add shares of BARNES GROUP stock to their portfolio, and 114 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- SIMCOE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 605,521 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $24,469,103
- MASON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 501,861 shares (-47.8%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $20,280,203
- THRIVENT FINANCIAL FOR LUTHERANS removed 466,016 shares (-88.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $22,023,916
- FMR LLC removed 450,051 shares (-24.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $18,186,560
- FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 448,991 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $21,219,314
- ALPINE ASSOCIATES MANAGEMENT INC. added 412,414 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $19,490,685
- STRATEGIC FINANCIAL CONCEPTS, LLC added 376,510 shares (+4626.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,793,862
