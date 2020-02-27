Barnes Group Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for B

In trading on Thursday, shares of Barnes Group Inc. (Symbol: B) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $56.01, changing hands as low as $53.96 per share. Barnes Group Inc. shares are currently trading down about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of B shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, B's low point in its 52 week range is $42.39 per share, with $68.60 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $55.56.

