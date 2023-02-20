Barnes Group (B) Q4 Earnings Surpass, Revenues Miss Mark

Barnes Group Inc. B reported mixed fourth-quarter 2022 results, wherein earnings surpassed estimates by 8.3%. However, sales missed the same by 2.4%.



The adjusted earnings in the reported quarter were 52 cents per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 48 cents. Our estimate for fourth-quarter adjusted earnings was 48 cents. However, the bottom line decreased 5.5% from the year-ago quarter’s 55 cents. Following the lackluster performance, the company’s shares have declined 8.2% since its fourth-quarter 2022 earnings release on Feb 17.

Top-Line Results

Barnes’ net sales of $313.4 million in the reported quarter increased 0.8% year over year. Organic sales in the quarter grew 5%.



B’s revenues missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $321 million. Our estimate for net sales in the reported quarter was $322.5 million.



Barnes reports revenues under two heads, namely Industrial and Aerospace. A brief snapshot of the segmental sales is provided below:



Revenues generated from Industrial amounted to $205 million, decreasing 2.5% year over year. Our estimate for segmental revenues was $210.9 million. The segment suffered adverse impacts due to lower productivity, inclusive of COVID-related absenteeism in China. Organic sales were up 4% year over year, and movement in foreign currencies had a negative impact of 7%.



Aerospace’s sales were $108.5 million in the fourth quarter, up 7.7% from the year-ago quarter on the back of an improvement in the aftermarket sales. Our estimate for segmental revenues was $111.7 million.



Aftermarket sales were up 27% year over year, while the same for original equipment manufacturing decreased 2%.

Margin Profile

In the reported quarter, Barnes’ cost of sales increased 5.2% year over year to $211.4 million. The cost of sales represented 67.4% of net sales compared with 64.6% in the year-ago quarter. Selling and administrative expenses increased 4.2% to $77.9 million and represented 24% of net sales.



Adjusted operating income in the reported quarter decreased 1% year over year to $35 million, whereas margins decreased 20 basis points to 11.2%. Inflationary headwinds, increasing interest rates and supply-chain challenges affected the results in the quarter. Interest expenses totaled $4.4 million in the reported quarter, up 16.2% year over year.



The adjusted effective tax rate in the reported quarter was 18.6%.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

While exiting the fourth quarter, Barnes’ cash and cash equivalents were $76.9 million compared with $102.9 million recorded in the fourth quarter of 2021. Long-term debt was $569.6 million, down from $599.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.



In 2022, B repaid a long-term debt of $108.4 million. Proceeds from the issuance of long-term debts were $98.3 million. Liquidity available in the quarter included cash of $77 million and credit under revolving facilities of $533 million.



In 2022, Barnes generated net cash of $75.6 million from operating activities compared with $167.8 million generated in the year-ago period. Capital expenditure totaled $35.1 million, almost in line with the year-ago figure. Free cash flow was $40.5 million compared with $133.7 million a year ago.



In 2022, Barnes paid out dividends of $32.4 million, flat year over year.

Outlook

For 2023, Barnes anticipates adjusted earnings of $2.10-$2.30 per share. The anticipated figure is up 6%-16% from 2022’s figure of $1.98 per share.



Organic sales for the year are expected to rise 6-8% from the year-ago reported figure.



The adjusted operating margin is predicted to be 12.5-13.5%. Barnes anticipates a capital expenditure of approximately $50 million. Cash conversion is expected to be approximately 100% of net income. The effective tax rate for 2023 is expected to be 24.5%-25.5%.

