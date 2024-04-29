Barnes Group (B) Q1 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates

Barnes Group Inc. B reported adjusted earnings of 38 cents per share in first-quarter 2024, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 35 cents. However, the bottom line declined 19% year over year due to the increasing cost of sales.

Total revenues of $430.6 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $425 million. The top line increased 28.4% year over year, with organic sales growth of 4%.



Barnes Group reports revenues under two heads, namely Industrial and Aerospace. A brief snapshot of segmental sales is provided below:



Revenues from the Industrial segment amounted to $209 million, down 4% year over year. Also, organic sales were down 4% year over year. Our estimate for segmental revenues was $195.4 million.



The Aerospace segment’s sales totaled $221 million in the first quarter, up 89% year over year. Organic sales increased 19%, and acquisition-boosted sales rose 70%. The upside can be attributed to an 85% surge in Aerospace original equipment manufacturing sales and a 94% rise in aftermarket sales. Our estimate for segmental revenues was $229 million.

In the reported quarter, Barnes Group’s cost of sales increased 32.6% year over year to $300.1 million. Selling and administrative expenses increased 5.9% to $90.9 million.



Adjusted operating income was $51.1 million, up 37.4% year over year, while the margin increased 80 basis points to 11.9%.

At the end of the first quarter, Barnes Group had cash and cash equivalents of $81.6 million compared with $89.8 million recorded at the end of 2023. Long-term debt was $1.29 billion, up from $1.28 billion at the end of 2023. Liquidity available in the quarter included cash of $82 million and credit under revolving facilities of $344 million.



In the first three months of 2024, B used net cash of $2.3 million from operating activities against $32.2 million generated in the year-ago period. Capital expenditures totaled $12.8 million, up 17.4% year over year. Free cash outflow was $15.2 million against free cash inflow of $21.3 million a year ago.



In the first three months of 2024, Barnes Group rewarded its shareholders with dividends of $8.1 million, nearly flat year over year.

For 2024, Barnes Group expects total sales to increase in the range of 13-16% year over year and organic sales to grow 5-8%. Adjusted operating margin is estimated to be 12-14%, while adjusted EBITDA margin is projected to be 20-22%.



GAAP earnings are projected to be between $1.08 per share and $1.28 per share, while adjusted earnings are expected in the band of $1.62-$1.82.



For 2024, management expects capital expenditures of $60-$70 million, while free cash flow is likely to be between $75 million and $85 million. The adjusted effective tax rate is forecast] to be 31-33% for the year.

