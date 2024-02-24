Barnes Group (B) Price Target Increased by 17.89% to 38.08

The average one-year price target for Barnes Group (NYSE:B) has been revised to 38.08 / share. This is an increase of 17.89% from the prior estimate of 32.30 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 34.34 to a high of 45.15 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 4.93% from the latest reported closing price of 36.29 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 493 funds or institutions reporting positions in Barnes Group. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 1.02% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to B is 0.15%, a decrease of 1.72%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.05% to 53,720K shares. The put/call ratio of B is 0.52, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,419K shares representing 6.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,553K shares, representing a decrease of 3.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in B by 19.62% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 1,622K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,612K shares, representing a decrease of 61.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in B by 85.66% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,496K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,495K shares, representing an increase of 0.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in B by 16.33% over the last quarter.

Irenic Capital Management holds 1,447K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,240K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,241K shares, representing a decrease of 0.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in B by 15.68% over the last quarter.

Barnes Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Barnes Group Inc is a global provider of highly engineered products, differentiated industrial technologies, and innovative solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. Its specialized products and services are used in far-reaching applications including aerospace, transportation, manufacturing, automation, healthcare, and packaging. The skilled and dedicated employees of Barnes Group around the globe are committed to the highest performance standards and achieving consistent, sustainable profitable growth. Barnes Group is committed to corporate accountability and furthering environmental, social and governance principles as evidenced by its listing as one of America's Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek.

