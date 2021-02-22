Barnes Group About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (B)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/24/21, Barnes Group Inc. (Symbol: B) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.16, payable on 3/10/21. As a percentage of B's recent stock price of $50.10, this dividend works out to approximately 0.32%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from B is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.28% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of B shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, B's low point in its 52 week range is $30.22 per share, with $64.28 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $50.51.

In Monday trading, Barnes Group Inc. shares are currently off about 0.9% on the day.

