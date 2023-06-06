Barnes (B) to Acquire MB Aerospace, Boost OEM Offerings

Barnes Group B has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire MB Aerospace, a provider of precision aero-engine component manufacturing and repair services. The deal has an enterprise value of approximately $740 million.



The acquisition, which is the largest in Barnes’ history, is expected to expand its aerospace business’ global original equipment manufacturing (OEM) offering and aftermarket repair capabilities. MB Aerospace’s complementary program focus, global operations, technical capabilities and product offerings are expected to boost Barnes’ productivity.



With this acquisition and its multi-phase transformation initiative, Barnes expects to deliver enhanced shareholder value. The addition of MB Aerospace will strengthen B’s ability to support customer needs throughout the product lifecycle, beginning from new product development and manufacturing to OEM-approved repair solutions for critical structural and rotating aero-engine components.

Barnes Group, Inc. Price

Barnes Group, Inc. price | Barnes Group, Inc. Quote

The buyout will enhance Barnes’ ability to deliver value-add solutions across the aero-engine value chain, broaden customer relationships and expand exposure to the defense industry. Subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions, the acquisition is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2023. Following closing, MB Aerospace will be part of Barnes’ Aerospace segment.



Upon closing, B expects net debt to consolidated EBITDA to be between 3.7x and 3.9x. The company plans to reduce the same to below 3.0x within 12 months and 2.5x within 24 months following closing. The acquisition is expected to be accretive to revenues, adjusted operating margin and adjusted earnings in 2024.

Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider

Barnes presently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Some other top-ranked stocks within the Manufacturing - General Industrial industry are as follows:



Flowserve FLS currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). The company pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 2.5%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Flowserve has an estimated earnings growth rate of 64.5% for the current year. Shares of the company have gained 8.9% in a year.



Graco GGG currently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 7.9%, on average.



Graco has an estimated earnings growth rate of 16.4% for the current year. Shares of the company have surged 23.9% in a year.



Ingersoll Rand IR presently sports a Zacks Rank #1. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 12.6%, on average.



Ingersoll Rand has an estimated earnings growth rate of 14.8% for the current year. Shares of the company have jumped 23% in a year.

Free Report: Top EV Battery Stocks to Buy Now

Just-released report reveals 5 stocks to profit as millions of EV batteries are made. Elon Musk tweeted that lithium prices have gone to "insane levels," and they're likely to keep climbing. As a result, a handful of lithium battery stocks are set to skyrocket. Access this report to discover which battery stocks to buy and which to avoid.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Flowserve Corporation (FLS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Graco Inc. (GGG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Barnes Group, Inc. (B) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.