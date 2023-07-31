Barnes (B) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y

Barnes Group Inc. B reported second-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings (excluding 24 cents from non-recurring items) of 58 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 54 cents. The bottom line increased 3.6% year over year.

Inside the Headlines

Total revenues of $339 million underperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $340 million. However, the top line increased 5.5% year over year, with organic sales growth of 5%, while favorable foreign currency movements aided sales by 0.5%.



Barnes reports revenues under two heads, namely Industrial and Aerospace. A brief snapshot of the segmental sales is provided below:



Revenues from Industrial amounted to $217 million, up 2% year over year. Organic sales were up 2% year over year and favorable foreign currency movements increased sales by 1%. Our estimate for segmental revenues was $220.2 million.



The Aerospace segment’s sales totaled $122 million in the second quarter, up 12% from the year-ago quarter. The upside was due to an 8% increase in Aerospace original equipment manufacturing ("OEM") sales and an 18% rise in aftermarket sales. Our estimate for segmental revenues was $117 million.

Barnes Group, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Barnes Group, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Barnes Group, Inc. Quote

Margin Profile

In the reported quarter, Barnes’ cost of sales increased 5.6% year over year to $224.6 million. Selling and administrative expenses climbed 29% to $88.4 million.



Adjusted operating income jumped 8% year over year to $43.5 million, while the margin improved 30 basis points.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

At the end of the second quarter, Barnes had cash and cash equivalents of $74.7 million compared with $76.9 million recorded at the end of 2022. Long-term debt was $564.9 million, down from $569.6 million at the end of 2022.



Liquidity available in the quarter included cash of $75 million and credit under revolving facilities of $537 million.



In the second quarter, Barnes generated net cash of $42.5 million from operating activities compared with $8.5 million consumed in the year-ago period. Capital expenditure totaled $21.6 million, up 60% from the year-ago quarter. Free cash flow was $20.9 million compared with negative $5 million a year ago.



In the second quarter, Barnes rewarded its shareholders with dividends of $16.2 million, nearly flat year over year.

2023 Outlook

Barnes expects organic sales growth of 7-9% for 2023 compared with 6-8% predicted earlier. Adjusted operating margin is estimated to be 12.5-13.5%.



B expects adjusted earnings to be $2.15-$2.30 per share. The guided range reflects a year-over-year increase of 9-16%. The mid-point of the guided range — $2.23 — lies above the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.22.



Barnes expects capital expenditures of approximately $50 million for 2023. Cash conversion is estimated to be approximately 100% of net income. The adjusted effective tax rate is forecasted to be 24-25% for 2023 compared with 24.5-25.5% predicted earlier.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

B currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Some better-ranked companies from the Industrial Products sector are discussed below:



Greif, Inc. GEF presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks.



GEF delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 7.7%, on average. GEF’s earnings estimates have increased 13.4% for fiscal 2023 in the past 60 days. Its shares have risen 4.1% in the past year.



Caterpillar Inc. CAT presently carries a Zacks Rank #2. CAT’s earnings surprise in the last four quarters was 14.3%, on average.



In the past 60 days, estimates for Caterpillar’s earnings have increased 1.4% for 2023. The stock has gained 33.7% in the past year.

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Barnes Group, Inc. (B) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Greif, Inc. (GEF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.