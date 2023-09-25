Barnes' (B) Aerospace Unit Extends Agreements With Safran

Barnes Group Inc.’s B Aerospace division has extended its long-term agreement with Safran Aircraft Engines for the repair and overhaul of components related to the LEAP and CFM engine programs. The agreement strengthens the Aerospace unit’s position in the industry, enhancing its expertise in machining and assembly of complex engine components.



As part of the agreement, Barnes Aerospace will extend its partnership with Safran Aircraft Engines on the Aftermarket services for LEAP Casings. The collaboration will bolster Barnes Aerospace’s portfolio of LEAP engine products and strengthen its position in the LEAP engine market.



Barnes Aerospace has also expanded its CFM56 Component Repair agreement with Safran Aircraft Engines. Barnes performs the repair services for Safran Aircraft Engines in the latter’s Singapore and West Chester, OH facilities.

Barnes Aerospace’s agreements are aimed at catering to the growing needs of the aviation industry. B’s focus on innovation, technical expertise, and aftermarket capabilities is expected to contribute to the success of the LEAP and the CFM56 engine programs.

