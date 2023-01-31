Barnard Stephen J Cuts Stake in Mission Produce (AVO)

Fintel reports that Barnard Stephen J has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.49MM shares of Mission Produce Inc (AVO). This represents 7.6% of the company.

In their previous filing dated April 29, 2021 they reported 5.98MM shares and 8.50% of the company, a decrease in shares of 8.24% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.90% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 43.10% Upside

As of January 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Mission Produce is $17.54. The forecasts range from a low of $14.14 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 43.10% from its latest reported closing price of $12.26.

The projected annual revenue for Mission Produce is $1,085MM, an increase of 3.74%. The projected annual EPS is $0.86.

Fund Sentiment

There are 231 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mission Produce. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.43%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:AVO is 0.0962%, a decrease of 11.5769%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.33% to 16,727K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Nuance Investments holds 2,499,817 shares representing 3.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,563,792 shares, representing a decrease of 2.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVO by 10.87% over the last quarter.

NMVLX - Nuance Mid Cap Value Fund Institutional Class holds 1,155,283 shares representing 1.63% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,001,487 shares representing 1.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,001,161 shares, representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVO by 5.81% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 839,811 shares representing 1.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 849,084 shares, representing a decrease of 1.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVO by 8.70% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 772,273 shares representing 1.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 743,494 shares, representing an increase of 3.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVO by 9.15% over the last quarter.

Mission Produce Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Mission Produce, Inc. provides fruit farming services. The Company specializes in producing, distributing, and marketing hass avocados. Mission Produce serves customers worldwide.

