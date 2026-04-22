Barlow Wealth Partners Reduces its MercadoLibre Stake to Nearly Nothing

Key Points

Sold 8,312 shares of MercadoLibre; estimated trade value $16.03 million (based on average Q1 2026 price)

Quarter-end position value fell by $18.25 million, reflecting both share sale and price movement

Transaction represented a 1.78% change in 13F assets under management (AUM)

Fund held 430 shares post-trade, valued at $798,007

MercadoLibre stake now 0.09% of AUM, placing it outside the fund’s top five holdings

10 stocks we like better than MercadoLibre ›

What happened

According to a SEC filing dated April 21, 2026, Barlow Wealth Partners, LLC reduced its holding in MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) by 8,312 shares during the first quarter. The estimated value of shares sold was $16.03 million, using the average closing price for the period. The stake’s quarter-end value decreased by $18.25 million, reflecting both the sale and changes in share price.

What else to know

Sell reduced MercadoLibre to 0.09% of reportable AUM

Top holdings after the filing: NASDAQ: GOOGL: $73.38 million (8.2% of AUM) NASDAQ: NVDA: $44.92 million (5.0% of AUM) NASDAQ: MSFT: $42.78 million (4.8% of AUM) NASDAQ: COST: $35.11 million (3.9% of AUM) NYSE: V: $34.28 million (3.8% of AUM)

As of April 20, 2026, shares were priced at $1,870.08, down 9.1% over one year, underperforming the S&P 500 by 45.5 percentage points

The MercadoLibre position was previously 2.1% of the fund’s AUM as of the prior quarter

Fund reported 137 positions and $900.01 million in U.S. equity AUM as of March 31, 2026

Company/Etf overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close April 20, 2026) $1,870.08 Market capitalization $94.60 billion Revenue (TTM) $28.89 billion Net income (TTM) $2.00 billion

Company/Etf snapshot

Offers online commerce platforms, fintech services (Mercado Pago), logistics (Mercado Envios), classifieds, advertising, and digital storefront solutions across Latin America

Generates revenue primarily from marketplace transaction fees, payment processing, credit products, and value-added logistics and advertising services

Serves businesses, merchants, and individual consumers in Latin America, with a focus on e-commerce participants and users of digital financial services

MercadoLibre, Inc. is a leading e-commerce and fintech provider in Latin America, operating at scale with over $28.89 billion in trailing twelve months revenue and a market capitalization of $94.60 billion. The company integrates marketplace, payment, credit, and logistics solutions, enabling seamless digital commerce and financial transactions for millions of users. MercadoLibre's diversified business model and strong regional presence provide a competitive edge in high-growth emerging markets.

What this transaction means for investors

Barlow Wealth Partners didn’t close out its MercadoLibre position, but it came close. It reduced the number of shares it was holding by 95% to just 430 at the end of March.

Barlow Wealth Partners may be losing confidence in MercadoLibre due to reduced operating margins. The e-commerce and consumer finance business has been lowering costs to maintain a competitive edge. Trailing 12-month revenue has grown about 132% over the past three years. Unfortunately, a lot less is reaching the bottom line. The company’s operating margin peaked above 15% in 2023 and has since declined to 11.1%.

If MercadoLibre can maintain its outstanding growth rate and keep its operating margin percentage in double digits, Barlow Wealth Advisors could end up regretting its decision to reduce its stake.

Latin America is still relatively underpenetrated when it comes to e-commerce and finance. Mercado Pago, its digital banking service, has been offering relatively high yields to attract new depositors.

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Cory Renauer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Costco Wholesale, MercadoLibre, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Visa. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.