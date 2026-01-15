Barlow Wealth Partners Fully Exits Position in Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Valued at $16.7 Million

Key Points

Sold 154,705 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market; estimated trade value of $16.72 million based on quarterly average price

Quarter-end position value decreased by $16.72 million, reflecting both the trade and share price movement

Post-trade stake: zero shares, valued at $0

The position was previously 1.9% of the fund's AUM as of the prior quarter

On January 14, 2026, Barlow Wealth Partners, LLC reported selling all 154,705 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM), an estimated $16.72 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.

What Happened

According to a January 14, 2026, SEC filing, Barlow Wealth Partners, LLC fully liquidated its holding in Sprouts Farmers Market, selling all 154,705 shares. The estimated transaction value was $16.72 million, calculated using the quarter’s average price. The fund’s quarter-end position in Sprouts Farmers Market is now zero, with the net position change reflecting a $16.72 million reduction in reported assets.

What Else to Know

Sold out of Sprouts Farmers Market; the position now represents none of 13F AUM.

Top five holdings after the filing:

NASDAQ:GOOGL: $83.2 million (9.0% of AUM)

NASDAQ:MSFT: $47.6 million (5.1% of AUM)

NASDAQ:NVDA: $41.1 million (4.4% of AUM)

NYSE:HLI: $37.2 million (4.0% of AUM)

NYSE:V: $36.9 million (4.0% of AUM)

As of January 14, 2026, shares of Sprouts Farmers Market were priced at $81.42, down 41.03% over the past year; shares have underperformed the S&P 500 by 59.58 percentage points.

Company Overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close January 14, 2026) $81.42 Market capitalization $7.93 billion Revenue (TTM) $8.65 billion Net income (TTM) $513.45 million

Company Snapshot

Offers a broad range of fresh, natural, and organic food products, including produce, meat, seafood, bakery, deli, dairy, vitamins, supplements, and natural health items.

Operates a grocery retail model focused on selling perishable and non-perishable goods through over 370 stores across 23 U.S. states, generating revenue primarily from in-store sales.

Targets health-conscious consumers seeking high-quality, natural, and organic food options at accessible price points.

Sprouts Farmers Market is a U.S. specialty grocer with a focus on fresh, natural, and organic products. It offers a broad assortment of perishable and non-perishable food items.

What This Transaction Means For Investors

The decision by Barlow Wealth Partners, a Kentucky-based wealth management firm, to sell its entire stake in Sprouts Farmers Market stock, worth approximately $16.7 million, could be an important sign for retail investors. Here's what they need to know.

First off, Sprouts Farmers Market stock has endured a very tough stretch, with shares declining in value by about 41% over the last 12 months. That comes after an impressive multi-year run by Sprouts, where shares increased in value by more than 750% between 2021 and early 2025.

Yet, it seems Sprouts has lost its luster and possibly for good reason. Class-action lawsuits have been filed, alleging that Sprouts made misleading statements about its growth potential to the public and investors. While these allegations have not been fully adjudicated, there is no doubt they have seriously undermined Sprout's stock and its performance. And, as often is the case in such situations, it is unclear when the company will be able to put its legal problems behind it.

Therefore, Barlow Wealth Partners' decision to move on from Sprouts' stock is likely -- although not certainly -- linked to these concerns. Similarly, many investors may also wish to steer clear of Sprouts pending resolution of these lawsuits.

Jake Lerch has positions in Alphabet, Nvidia, and Visa. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Houlihan Lokey, Microsoft, Nvidia, Sprouts Farmers Market, and Visa. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft, long January 2028 $75 calls on Sprouts Farmers Market, short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft, and short January 2028 $85 calls on Sprouts Farmers Market. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

