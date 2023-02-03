Barlow Richard Michael Cuts Stake in Wejo Group (WEJO)

Fintel reports that Barlow Richard Michael has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 8.64MM shares of Wejo Group Ltd (WEJO). This represents 8.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 10.32MM shares and 10.80% of the company, a decrease in shares of 16.30% and a decrease in total ownership of 2.80% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 213.83% Upside

As of February 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Wejo Group is $2.80. The forecasts range from a low of $1.52 to a high of $4.20. The average price target represents an increase of 213.83% from its latest reported closing price of $0.89.

The projected annual revenue for Wejo Group is $28MM, an increase of 361.18%. The projected annual EPS is $-0.76.

Fund Sentiment

There are 64 funds or institutions reporting positions in Wejo Group. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 5.88%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:WEJO is 0.2913%, an increase of 6.1280%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.55% to 37,316K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

General Motors Holdings holds 18,781,681 shares representing 17.30% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Apollo Management Holdings holds 5,625,000 shares representing 5.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,660,842 shares, representing a decrease of 0.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WEJO by 1.00% over the last quarter.

Palantir Technologies holds 3,500,000 shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Tikvah Management holds 2,538,372 shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Lansdowne Partners Llp holds 846,994 shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wejo Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Wejo is a global leader in connected vehicle data, revolutionizing the way people live, work and travel by transforming and interpreting historic and real-time vehicle data. The company enables smarter mobility by organizing trillions of data points from 11.9 million vehicles and more than 60 billion journeys globally, across multiple brands, makes and models, and then standardizing and enhancing those streams of data on a vast scale. Wejo partners with ethical, like-minded companies and organizations to turn that data into insights that unlock value for consumers. With the most comprehensive and trusted data, information and intelligence, Wejo is creating a smarter, safer, more sustainable world for all. Founded in 2014, Wejo employs more than 250 people and has offices in Manchester in the UK and in regions where Wejo does business around the world.

